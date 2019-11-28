Surrey Little Theatre explores what might happen if an alien visited the North Pole

Family friendly holiday comedy UFO Ho-Ho runs Dec. 6 to 15

UFO Ho-Ho, a new production at Surrey Little Theatre (SLT), puts a sci-fi spin on Christmas entertainment.

Running weekends, Dec. 6 to 8 and 13 to 15, the family-friendly comedy written by Margaret Shearman and directed by Linda McRae tells the tale of an alien who lands at the North Pole looking for his leader.

The elves and other characters try to help, but when a villain and his sidekick steal the alien’s ray gun in an attempt to take over Christmas, they find that more help is needed than expected.

The cast is made of four parent/children combinations along with several other actors.

SLT welcomes newcomers to the stage, Barb McLeod as a cat named Sandy Claws, and her 16-year-old son Andrew Keilbart, plays the villain’s sidekick.

The pair are from Willoughby and McLeod said she took the role to support her son’s interest in acting.

“It was a good way to bond and have something new to talk about,” McLeod explained, adding that she her role as a cat was an exciting challenge she never imagined doing until the opportunity came along.

The mother and son recently appeared together in Creative Compass production of the Wheels of Time this past fall at the CN Station in Fort Langley.

“The experience was freeing – something I would have never imagined before. You learn a lot from others and about yourself,” McLeod said. “The show is great for young children! Santa Claus will be there and it’s going to be a fun time.”

Read More: Langley playwright debuts fantastical production she developed in high school

Tickets are $6 for children and $12 for adults.

Shows are at 8 p.m. on Friday’s and 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Surrey Little Theatre is located at 7027 184th St.

Tickets are available at www.surreylittletheatre.com.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
Langley artists offer up a little mystery for the holiday season

Just Posted

WEATHER: wind remains in Langley forecast, but no warning for Thursday

Environment Canada says temperatures will reach -9 C overnight with wind chill

Brown water in Murrayville prompts changes in system

Local well water in the system will be reduced

Suspected drunk driver from Langley demolishes light pole

The early morning crash left the driver injured

Aldergrove falls prey to two targeting shootings within 72 days

Langley RCMP Corporal says it’s important to remember both were ‘isolated’ occurences

Kodiaks captain who championed the PJHL is back, this time as head coach

Aldergrove’s Chris Price, 30, returns to his hometown to lead the team once again

Weaver says he will step down as Green leader in January, stay on as MLA

He says an interim leader could be someone who does not have a seat in the legislature

B.C. tour company fined $35K for baiting bears with peanut butter, meatballs

Case marks largest fine amount ever delivered in a B.C. court for attracting dangerous wildlife

VIDEO: Pedestrian struck and killed crossing the street in Abbotsford

Intersection of Clearbrook and Peardonville roads closed for investigation

Bill Peters apologizes to Calgary Flames in letter to GM after racism allegations

Peters remained employed by the Flames as of Wednesday night

Police seize drugs, $350K, arrest two men, during raids in Kamloops

Drugs believed to be cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and marijuana were found

‘It was getting terrifying:’ Toronto students attend hearing for alleged feces-thrower

The case had to be moved to a larger courtroom to accommodate throngs of onlookers

Penguins rally for wild 8-6 triumph over Canucks

Pittsburgh scores 6 times in third period against Vancouver

Cat found emaciated inside Chinese shipping container to be adopted, BC SPCA says

At first she froze in terror every time she saw a human, but now Journey is on the road to recovery

‘Awful scene out of a movie’: Woman witnesses vicious beating of senior at Abbotsford bus stop

‘The old man didn’t or couldn’t fight back’

Most Read