Surrey Little Theatre explores what might happen if an alien visited the North Pole

UFO Ho-Ho, a new production at Surrey Little Theatre (SLT), puts a sci-fi spin on Christmas entertainment.

Running weekends, Dec. 6 to 8 and 13 to 15, the family-friendly comedy written by Margaret Shearman and directed by Linda McRae tells the tale of an alien who lands at the North Pole looking for his leader.

The elves and other characters try to help, but when a villain and his sidekick steal the alien’s ray gun in an attempt to take over Christmas, they find that more help is needed than expected.

The cast is made of four parent/children combinations along with several other actors.

SLT welcomes newcomers to the stage, Barb McLeod as a cat named Sandy Claws, and her 16-year-old son Andrew Keilbart, plays the villain’s sidekick.

The pair are from Willoughby and McLeod said she took the role to support her son’s interest in acting.

“It was a good way to bond and have something new to talk about,” McLeod explained, adding that she her role as a cat was an exciting challenge she never imagined doing until the opportunity came along.

The mother and son recently appeared together in Creative Compass production of the Wheels of Time this past fall at the CN Station in Fort Langley.

“The experience was freeing – something I would have never imagined before. You learn a lot from others and about yourself,” McLeod said. “The show is great for young children! Santa Claus will be there and it’s going to be a fun time.”

Read More: Langley playwright debuts fantastical production she developed in high school

Tickets are $6 for children and $12 for adults.

Shows are at 8 p.m. on Friday’s and 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Surrey Little Theatre is located at 7027 184th St.

Tickets are available at www.surreylittletheatre.com.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________