Surrey Little Theatre’s auditions for new production, Perfect Arrangement, has changed times

The cold read audition on Sunday will be taking place at 2 p.m. instead of the evening.

Surrey Little Theatre’s auditions for their new production Perfect Arrangement have changed times due to weather conditions.

The audition today, Sunday, Jan. 12th will be taking place at 2 p.m. instead of the evening.

There is also an added audition on Sunday, Jan. 19th at 2 p.m.

The playhouse’s spring production of Perfect Arrangement hits the stage April 23 to May 30, but auditions for seven roles are already happening this January.

Actors from all over the Lower Mainland, including Langley, are invited to audition by a cold read.

Written by Topher Payne and directed by Cathie Young, the play is a bubbly cocktail party-meets-TV sitcom type comedy that simmers into stark realism in a time when the Red Scare loomed large.

The story follows two State Department employees, Bob and Norma, who receive orders to expose moral turpitude within the government.

But the coworkers are both gay and have married each other’s partners, Millie and Jim, in a picture-perfect façade of domestic, mid-century bliss separated, literally, by a shared closet door.

Character Descriptions:

Bob Martindale – 30s to 40s. A WWII war veteran, reserved. A bit bookish, but a solid man’s man. Good humoured and well mannered.

Millie Martindale – late 20s to 30s. Bob’s wife. Plays the “ditsy wife” when people are in the house but actually very quick-witted and observant. Smart enough to maintain the act.

Norma Baxter – 30s. The knowing, efficient, classy dame. A secretary at the State Department who could just as easily be Secretary of State. A wise woman who is great with a wise-crack and level-headed in a bind.

Jim Baxter – 20’s to 30s. Norma’s husband. A prankster type, always ready with a comeback. A high school teacher with lots of energy. A little wired, good with a plan.

Theodore Sunderson – 40s to 50s. The boss. Bombastic, loud, a bit overbearing. A patriotic windbag.

Kitty Sunderson – 40s. Ted’s wife. Legitimately ditsy. Her brain seems to work on a totally different wavelength than the rest of the world. Very sweet and very genuine. Just doesn’t quite “get it”.

Barbara Grant – 40s. A formidable opponent. No nonsense, beautiful, brilliant and a little scary.

Surrey Little Theatre is located at 7027 184th St.

Headshots and resumes should be forwarded to the theatre team before auditions.

