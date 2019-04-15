Tamara Prescott (left), Jessie Klotz, Brittany Vesterback, Heather Evens, Marla Todd. Courtesy Surrey Little Theatre

Surrey theatre group partners with Langley business during upcoming show

During Sealed for Freshness, the audience is invited to donate bras for women in need.

Surrey Little Theatre is set to have the audience laughing, with their upcoming production of Doug Stone’s Sealed for Freshness.

The comedy is set in 1968 – a time when women were finding a new way in the world. Cast members from throughout the Lower Mainland bring to life the play that looks back 50 years to a Tupperware party that turns into a call for women’s freedom.

“The play presents 1960s suburban housewives in a way we’re not used to seeing them – funny, crass, emotional, and genuine in every way,” explained director Kayt Roth.

“It provides heartbreaking dramatic moments along with rich comedy in an ensemble of five strong female characters, a rarity in the theatre world.”

Audiences will get to know the ladies in the neighbourhood – Bonnie, Jean, Tracy Ann, Sinclair, and Diane – as they come together for the Tupperware party.

Things go awry when the ladies start drinking, and as the evening progresses, more secrets are revealed.

To recognize the women’s freedom theme of the play, Surrey Little Theatre is partnering with Langley’s Forever Yours Lingerie.

Surrey Little Theatre is encouraging guests to bring new or gently-used bras to donate to Forever Yours Lingerie’s Supportive Start Program. This program provides undergarments to at-risk and in-need women.

Sealed for Freshness runs at the Surrey Little Theatre located at 7027 184th Street, Surrey.

The show runs from Thursday, April 18 to May 11, on Thursdays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. Matinees are on Sunday, April 28, and May 5 at 2 p.m.

Tickets cost $17, or $15 for seniors. For tickets and more information, visit www.surreylittletheatre.com.

