Langley artist Susan Falk poses with her oil painting ‘Bear with red salmon.’ Supplied photo

Susan Falk showcases new work in South Surrey

‘Drawings & Paintings’ runs Sept. 10 to Oct. 17 at the Turnbull Gallery

Langley artist Susan Falk is presenting new work at the Turnbull Gallery in South Surrey.

Drawings & Paintings, presented by the Semiahmoo Arts Society, runs Sept. 10 to Oct. 17.

A colourist by nature, Falk’s new collection references subject matters that often find their way back to her with renewed expression and energy.

Her work has lead her in many directions over the years, from subject matter to painting techniques. Falk has continued on her artistic path of incorporating bears, salmon, spring garden flowers and life drawings, all of which act out their parts in this display of eclectic imagery.

“I love the fact that I can work anytime, anywhere,” Falk said in a press release. “Inspiration comes to me from my surroundings and experiences in life. I don’t sit and wait for it to come to me. I prefer to chase after it with blinding faith and my box of colours.”

An opening reception will be held on Saturday, Sept. 15 from 1 to 3 p.m.

The Turnbull Gallery is located at the South Surrey Rec. & Arts Centre, 14601 20 Ave.


Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

‘Blue vintage vase’ is one of several oil on canvas pieces that will be on display in Susan Falk’s upcoming show. Supplied image

Previous story
VIDEO: Langley singer returns to ‘default’ position
Next story
VIDEO: RCMP Musical Ride thrills sold-out crowd at Thunderbird Showpark

Just Posted

Langley-based hockey player off to Arizona’s rookie camp

Vancouver Giants defenceman Dylan Plouffe competes for the Coyotes in an NHL pre-season tournament.

Trudeau ‘officially’ launches light rail, SkyTrain expansion in Metro Vancouver

PM says feds and province investing $3B in Surrey’s LRT project and Vancouver’s Broadway project

Back to school in Langley

About 20,000 students expected in local school district

Community pays tribute to Aaliyah Rosa with tree planting, balloon release

Seven-year-old girl was honoured by teachers, friends and family at Sunflower Montessori in Langley

VIDEO: Langley singer returns to ‘default’ position

Country star Dallas Smith hits the road again this fall with the resurrected rock band, Default.

‘Paws’ this weekend and fight animal cruelty in B.C.

The BC SPCA is centralizing it’s Paws for a Cause event to just six community events in B.C.

Chair, knives and bottle caps: 3 anglers clean up B.C. lake by magnet fishing

Magnet fishing helps clean up B.C. waters as detectors hope to find neat gadgets and trinkets

Fair at the PNE 2018 reaches handful of milestones

Several anniversaries, records broken during 108th Fair at Vancouver’s Pacific National Exhibition

B.C. mountain biker heads to world championships

Elliot Jamieson to race in Switzerland Sunday

Colin Kaepernick’s Nike deal prompts #justburnit reaction on social media

People are burning shoes, cutting out Nike swooshes in protest of NFL star

B.C. lawyer says medical marijuana users have right to buy pot, just like others

Vancouver is seeking a court injunction to shut down 50 medical pot shops that remain unlicensed

Federal NDP financial troubles continue as party reports raising less than $5M in 2017

The New Democrats have had a tough time establishing an campaign war chest

Four Black Press Media newspapers nominated for Jack Webster Awards

Teams were nominated for stories on sexual harassment, veterans and wildfires

Police urge drivers to watch for kids on the road as they head back to school

More than 80 kids are hit in school and playground zones each year

Most Read