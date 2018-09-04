Susan Falk showcases new work in South Surrey

Langley artist Susan Falk is presenting new work at the Turnbull Gallery in South Surrey.

Drawings & Paintings, presented by the Semiahmoo Arts Society, runs Sept. 10 to Oct. 17.

A colourist by nature, Falk’s new collection references subject matters that often find their way back to her with renewed expression and energy.

Her work has lead her in many directions over the years, from subject matter to painting techniques. Falk has continued on her artistic path of incorporating bears, salmon, spring garden flowers and life drawings, all of which act out their parts in this display of eclectic imagery.

“I love the fact that I can work anytime, anywhere,” Falk said in a press release. “Inspiration comes to me from my surroundings and experiences in life. I don’t sit and wait for it to come to me. I prefer to chase after it with blinding faith and my box of colours.”

An opening reception will be held on Saturday, Sept. 15 from 1 to 3 p.m.

The Turnbull Gallery is located at the South Surrey Rec. & Arts Centre, 14601 20 Ave.