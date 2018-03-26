Symphony concert features classical brass

Featured soloist is trumpeter Daeyong Ra, who will perform both the Leopold Mozart Trumpet Concerto and the J. Haydn Trumpet Concerto.

The Fraser Valley Symphony is delighted to present its spring concert featuring composers from the Classical era on April 8.

Mr. Ra has stepped in because of Dr. Ed Lewis’ untimely illness. Daeyong is a very busy freelance trumpet performer, trumpet instructor and clinician.

He is currently principal trumpet with the Chilliwack Symphony Orchestra and is also performing with other regional orchestras including the Vancouver Island Symphony Orchestra, Vancouver Metropolitan Orchestra, Vancouver Chamber Choir and Orchestra, Canada West Chamber Orchestra, Vancouver Chamber Orchestra, Prince George Symphony, and the North Shore Sinfonia, to name a few.

He studied music at Douglas College and won the Len Whiteley Scholarship for best brass performer. Mr. Ra received his Bachelors of Music from UBC in 1994 and earned his Masters of Music degree in Trumpet Performance at McGill University in 1997. Daeyong has also attended the Domaine Forget Music Academy and studied with the late great Vincent Cichowicz.

Rounding out the concert will be two works by Classical giant Beethoven, the Coriolan Overture and Symphony No. 1 in C Major.

The Fraser Valley Symphony, now in its 34th season, is the premier community orchestra of the Fraser Valley Region. Lindsay Mellor is conductor.

Concert is at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium, 32315 South Fraser Way in Abbotsford on Sunday, April 8 at 3 p.m. Doors open at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are $20 Adults, $15 Seniors and Students and $5 Children 12 years and under.

Purchase your tickets in advance to avoid disappointment. Available at Kings Music, Tourism Abbotsford Visitor Centre (Abbotsford), the pantry natural foods (Mission) and on-line through the website http://www.fraservalleysymphony.org. Tickets also sold at the door, if available.