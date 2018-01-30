Symphony concert showcases pair of talented young musicians

Fraser Valley Symphony, which features a number of Langley musicians, is preparing for its first concert of 2018 – and it’s happening this weekend.

They present Mozart and Friends this Sunday, Feb. 4 in Abbotsford.

This concert features two talented young musicians, both winners of the symphony’s young artists’ solo competition.

Sabrina Juan, who will play Haydn’s Cello Concerto No. 1, is a 16-year-old cellist who began playing cello at five years of age and has been performing on stage in music festivals and recitals ever since.

She studies with Joel Stobbe and professor Bo Peng.

In summer 2017, she travelled to Italy to participate in the Casalmaggiore International Music Festival, performing as both soloist and chamber musician.

Currently, she is the principal cellist of the Surrey Youth Orchestra.

Performing Grieg’s A Minor Piano Concerto is Rebecca Toews, who currently studies piano at the ARCT level with Dr. Betty Suderman and violin with Dr. Calvin Dyck.

Rebecca is a member of the Abbotsford Youth Orchestra, and her recent concerts included performing as a soloist with the Abbotsford Youth Orchestra and the Valley Concert Society.

Past winners of FVS’s biennial concerto competition have gone on to highly successful performing and teaching careers across the continent, said symphony publicist Patricia Bernier.

Along with their concerto selections, the FVS will perform Symphony No. 39 by the great Classical master Mozart, as well as Weber’s “intense and exciting” Oberon Overture, she said.

The Fraser Valley Symphony, now in its 34th season, is the premier community orchestra of the Fraser Valley region.

The concert is at the Matsqui Centennial Auditorium, 32315 South Fraser Way, starting at 3 p.m.

Tickets are available at the door, if available, or in advance at www.fraservalleysymphony.org.