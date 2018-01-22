Symphony features young artists

The Fraser Valley Symphony will present its first concert of 2018, “Mozart and Friends,” on Sunday, Feb. 4, featuring the two winners of the Symphony’s Young Artists’ Solo Competition.

Sabrina Juan will play Haydn’s Cello Concerto No. 1 at the concert. She is a 16-year-old cellist who began playing cello at five years of age and has been performing on stage in music festivals and recitals. She studies with Joel Stobbe and Professor Bo Peng. In summer 2017, Sabrina travelled to Italy to participate in the Casalmaggiore International Music Festival performing as both soloist and chamber musician. Currently, she is the principal cellist of the Surrey Youth Orchestra.

Performing Grieg’s A Minor Piano Concerto is Rebecca Toews, who currently studies piano at the ARCT level with Dr. Betty Suderman and violin with Dr. Calvin Dyck. She is a member of the Abbotsford Youth Orchestra. Her recent concerts have included performing as a soloist with the Abbotsford Youth Orchestra and the Valley Concert Society.

Past winners of FVS’s biennial concerto competition have gone on to highly successful performing and teaching careers across the continent.

Along with their concerto selections, the FVS will perform Symphony No. 39 by the great classical master Mozart, as well as Weber’s intense and exciting “Oberon Overture”.

The Fraser Valley Symphony, now in its 34th season, is the premier community orchestra of the Fraser Valley Region.

Concert is at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium, 32315 South Fraser Way in Abbotsford on Sunday, Feb. 4 at 3 p.m. Doors open at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are $20 adults, $15 seniors & students, and $5 children (12 years and under). Purchase tickets in advance to avoid disappointment: available at King’s Music, Tourism Abbotsford Visitor Centre (Abbotsford), the Pantry Natural Foods (Mission) and on-line through the website: www.fraservalleysymphony.org. Tickets also sold at the door, if available.