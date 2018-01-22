Performing Grieg’s A Minor Piano Concerto is pianist Rebecca Toews.

Symphony features young artists

Fraser Valley Symphony features young soloists in ‘Mozart And Friends’

The Fraser Valley Symphony will present its first concert of 2018, “Mozart and Friends,” on Sunday, Feb. 4, featuring the two winners of the Symphony’s Young Artists’ Solo Competition.

Sabrina Juan will play Haydn’s Cello Concerto No. 1 at the concert. She is a 16-year-old cellist who began playing cello at five years of age and has been performing on stage in music festivals and recitals. She studies with Joel Stobbe and Professor Bo Peng. In summer 2017, Sabrina travelled to Italy to participate in the Casalmaggiore International Music Festival performing as both soloist and chamber musician. Currently, she is the principal cellist of the Surrey Youth Orchestra.

Performing Grieg’s A Minor Piano Concerto is Rebecca Toews, who currently studies piano at the ARCT level with Dr. Betty Suderman and violin with Dr. Calvin Dyck. She is a member of the Abbotsford Youth Orchestra. Her recent concerts have included performing as a soloist with the Abbotsford Youth Orchestra and the Valley Concert Society.

Past winners of FVS’s biennial concerto competition have gone on to highly successful performing and teaching careers across the continent.

Along with their concerto selections, the FVS will perform Symphony No. 39 by the great classical master Mozart, as well as Weber’s intense and exciting “Oberon Overture”.

The Fraser Valley Symphony, now in its 34th season, is the premier community orchestra of the Fraser Valley Region.

Concert is at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium, 32315 South Fraser Way in Abbotsford on Sunday, Feb. 4 at 3 p.m. Doors open at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are $20 adults, $15 seniors & students, and $5 children (12 years and under). Purchase tickets in advance to avoid disappointment: available at King’s Music, Tourism Abbotsford Visitor Centre (Abbotsford), the Pantry Natural Foods (Mission) and on-line through the website: www.fraservalleysymphony.org. Tickets also sold at the door, if available.

 

Sabrina Juan will play Haydn’s Cello Concerto No. 1.

Previous story
With a lighter touch, SAG Awards follows a familiar script

Just Posted

UPDATE: Rockslide keeps Coquihalla northbound lane closed

Highway 5 is closed in one direction.

UPDATED: Langley’s Tardi takes gold in junior national curling competition

Four local boys are on their way to Scotland after winning their second Canadian title in as many years.

Gear swap in Langley helps make ball hockey more accessible for kids

A new initiative allows parents to empty garages of unused equipment and get new kids in the sport.

VIDEO: Boxers will clash for 50th time in Langley City

Amateur boxing series celebrates milestone this Friday at Coast Hotel

UPDATE: Wind warning ends for Metro Vancouver after thousands lose power

More than 34,000 BC Hydro customers in the dark on Sunday morning in the Lower Mainland and Sunshine Coast

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Police fear fewer fentanyl imports don’t signal the end of the overdose crisis

RCMP say it’s just as likely that criminal are getting more clever

UPDATE: Two people die in ATV accident south of Campbell River

Third person survived attempt to cross a creek

Justice group, fellow trustee, defending B.C. school trustee

Chilliwack school trustee facing increasing pressure to resign over LGBTQ beliefs

Symphony features young artists

Fraser Valley Symphony features young soloists in ‘Mozart And Friends’

Aldergrove soccer escapes worst of storms

Aldergrove U12 Girls in soccer action against crosstown rivals, Langley United.

Giants, Rivermen on the NHL radar

Vancouver leads all WHL teams with five players on NHL Central Scouting list

Coal dust escaping rail cars spurs B.C. petition

Local governments are on board with Shuswap resident’s request for better control of escaping particulate

Lawyers slam ‘de facto expulsion’ of student guilty of sexual interference

Calgary student guilty of sexual assault of a minor allowed to finish semester

Most Read