Dolly Parton. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)

TELUS partners with Dolly Parton for free family entertainment program

Goodnight With Dolly, bedtime stories for children, is now available on Optik TV

TELUS has announced that Goodnight With Dolly, Dolly Parton’s series of Imagination Library bedtime stories for children, is now available on Optik TV.

Snuggled in her bed, Dolly Parton narrates ten inspiring childhood books aimed at bringing positivity, love, and hope to viewers during these challenging times.

The first five episodes are now available for free on Optik TV, with the remaining episodes being rolled out weekly for five additional weeks alongside Imagination Library, Dolly Parton, World Choice Investments, and Dollywood channels.

Darren Entwistle, president and CEO, said TELUS is thrilled to showcase legendary singer, songwriter and humanitarian Dolly Parton and her video series to Canadians.

“The first five episodes have already received millions of views and terrific feedback online, and we are delighted to bring Goodnight with Dolly directly to our customers’ homes through Optik TV,” Entwistle added.

“This is something I have been wanting to do for quite a while, but the timing never felt quite right,” said Dolly Parton. “I think it is pretty clear that now is the time to share a story and to share some love. It is an honor for me to share the incredible talent of these authors and illustrators. They make us smile, they make us laugh and they make us think.”

READ MORE: Langley country musicians come together to help Sources Food Bank with online auction

The featured books include:

“There’s a Hole in the Log on the Bottom of the Lake” by Loren Long

“Llama Llama Red Pajama” by Anna Dewdney

“I Am a Rainbow” by Dolly Parton

“Pass It On” by Sophy Henn

“Stand Tall Molly Lou Mellon” by Patty Lovell

“Violet the Pilot” by Steve Breen

“Max & The Tag-Along Moon” by Floyd Cooper

“Last Stop on Market Street” by Matt de la Peña

“Coat of Many Colors” by Dolly Parton

“The Little Engine That Could” by Watty Piper.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a book gifting program that mails free, high-quality books to children from birth until they begin school, no matter their family’s income.

After launching in 1995, books were only distributed to children living in Sevier County, Tennessee where Parton grew up.

Imagination Library has gifted more than 135 million books to children and are currently gifting books to 1.5 million children worldwide each month, aiming to inspire children to achieve educational success.

TELUS is now offering more than 70 free channel previews on Optik TV, including many family and educational channels like Family, Family Jr, BBC Earth, and National Geographic.

A list of all channels now in free preview and full details can be found here, and customers can also visit the Stay Educated section of telus.com/stayconnected.

Coronavirus

