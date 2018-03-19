Terri Clark in Langley to celebrate upcoming duet with Dallas Smith

These two country music celebrities were sharing a drink at Cactus Club today.

One Drink Ago is a new single being performed by Langley’s own Dallas Smith and Canadian country music superstar Terri Clark.

Word isn’t out yet as to when it will be released, but the duo got together today at the Cactus Club Cafe in Langley to celebrate the partnership and discuss “our upcoming single and how excited we are for everyone to hear it,” said Smith of Walnut Grove.

While Smith shared news on Instagram, Clark was tweeting out.

• Stay tuned to the Langley Advance for more

Previous story
VIDEO: Two Maple Ridge contortionists have sights set on Cirque

Just Posted

Terri Clark in Langley to celebrate upcoming duet with Dallas Smith

These two country music celebrities were sharing a drink at Cactus Club today.

Last skate at Aldergrove Arena

Aldergrove residents get their final skate around the 45 year old rink

Talking about poverty reduction in Langley

Provincial Ministry of Social Development to hold Poverty Reduction Strategy community meeting

Aldergrove Snipers ‘good sports’

PCAHA Team Achievement Award to Aldergrove Minor Hockey’s Atoms team

Pro Langley boxers heads to Poland for world championships

Langley Boxing Club’s own Sarah Pucek, now in the professional ring, prepares to dethrone champ.

VIDEO: Canada West Short Track Speed Skating Championships

Highlights from Saturday and Sunday at the Abbotsford Centre

Star Calendar

Upcoming events and activities in the Aldergrove area

Suspect who attacked autistic man in Ontario could be from B.C.’s south coast: police

29-year-old man was sent to hospital with serious injuries

Privacy watchdog to explore Facebook leak

Canadian expert says his analytics company helped Trump campaign capitalize on private Facebook info

Wasn’t that a St. Patrick’s party in Aldergrove!

A full house enjoyed the Irish Ceilidh style St. Patrick’s Day party at the historic Coghlan Hall

Woman struck and killed by self-driving Uber vehicle

Ride-hailing company suspends all road-testing of such vehicles in U.S. and Canada

Spring snow melt uncovers dirty needles in B.C. city

Vernon residents are upset with number of needles being found around town with spring melt

US would host majority of games at 2026 World Cup

A decision on the winning bid will be made June 13 at the FIFA Congress in Mexico

A better night’s sleep for Langley elders

Windsor Plywood Foundation donates $10,000 to Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation’s Bed Campaign

Most Read

  • Terri Clark in Langley to celebrate upcoming duet with Dallas Smith

    These two country music celebrities were sharing a drink at Cactus Club today.

  • Star Calendar

    Upcoming events and activities in the Aldergrove area