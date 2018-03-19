Terri Clark in Langley to celebrate upcoming duet with Dallas Smith

These two country music celebrities were sharing a drink at Cactus Club today.

One Drink Ago is a new single being performed by Langley’s own Dallas Smith and Canadian country music superstar Terri Clark.

Word isn’t out yet as to when it will be released, but the duo got together today at the Cactus Club Cafe in Langley to celebrate the partnership and discuss “our upcoming single and how excited we are for everyone to hear it,” said Smith of Walnut Grove.

While Smith shared news on Instagram, Clark was tweeting out.

Having lunch and celebrating the upcoming release of our brand new duet #onedrinkago #excited… https://t.co/7yTFsXnfqt — Terri Clark (@TerriClarkMusic) March 19, 2018

