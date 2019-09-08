The Avengers to end Movies in the Park

Final flick of the summer screened on Sept. 13 in Douglas Park

Closing out the summer, Langley City is inviting the public for one last free Movie in the Park on Friday, Sept. 13.

Avengers Endgame, the fourth and final installment of that Marvel series (and now officially the highest grossing movie of all time), will be be playing at Douglas Park, 20550 Douglas Crescent.

The superhero flick picks up after the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018) left off. The universe is in ruins, but with the help of remaining allies, the Avengers assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chair, blankets, and whatever necessary to make themselves comfortable.

A cash-only concession will serve coffee, pop, popcorn, chocolate bars, and candy.

The movie starts at 7:30 p.m.

It is rated PG and runs just under three hours.

