The most borrowed books in 2019

The Fraser Valley Regional Library complied a list of last year’s top reads

Looking for a good book recommendation?

The Fraser Valley Regional Library (FVRL) has complied a list of the most borrowed fiction and non fiction books in 2019.

There are certain names that will “inevitably” appear on the FVRL most borrowed lists, said Kimberley Constable, a library manager with the City of Langley.

“In late 2018, Becoming by Michelle Obama was arguably the biggest news in the book world, and the book was unsurprisingly very popular through 2019,” she said.

Some authors made the list more than once.

“Books by reliably popular and prolific authors like Lee Child and Louise Penny have a built in following, so they will usually appear on these lists, and sometimes with more than one book in a given year,” Constable explained.

Titles like The Tattooist of Auschwitz and Where the Crawdads Sing by first time novelists became best-selling books and as they became more well known were “heavily” borrowed as word spread, she added. “We know word of mouth from trusted people is an important way for people to learn about new books and authors,” Constable said.

For those who need some suggestions library staff are well equipped to help borrows find their next great read.

“People simply tell us what they like to read, watch and listen to, and a trained FVRL staff member will respond with some great options chosen just for them,” Constable noted.

Here’s the FVRL’s most borrowed books from 2019. Have many of the titles mentioned have you read?

FVRL 2019’s Most Borrowed Books – Fiction and Non Fiction:

– Washington Black, a novel by Esi Edugyan

– Becoming by Michelle Obama

– The Guardians, by John Grisham

– A Better Man by Lousie Penny

– Blue Moon by Lee Child

– Educated, a memoir by Tara Westover

– The Huntress, a novel by Kate Quinn

– Where the Crawdad Sing by Delia Owens

– Past Tense by Lee Child

– Kingdom of the Blind by Lousie Penny

– Dark Sacred Night by Michael Connelly

– The Reckoning by John Grisham

– A Spark of Light, a novel by Jodi Picoult

– Long Road to Mercy by David Baldacci

– Nine Perfect Strangers by Liane Moriarty

– The Clockmaker’s Daughter, a novel by Kate Morton

– In A House of Lies by Ian Rankin

– The Great Alone by Kristin Hannah

– The Tattooist of Auschwitz, a novel by Heather Morris

– The Institute, a novel by Stephen King

