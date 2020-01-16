Some authors had two titles that made the FVRL list of 2019’s most borrowed books. (Langley Advance Times – Files)

The most borrowed books in 2019

The Fraser Valley Regional Library complied a list of last year’s top reads

Looking for a good book recommendation?

The Fraser Valley Regional Library (FVRL) has complied a list of the most borrowed fiction and non fiction books in 2019.

There are certain names that will “inevitably” appear on the FVRL most borrowed lists, said Kimberley Constable, a library manager with the City of Langley.

“In late 2018, Becoming by Michelle Obama was arguably the biggest news in the book world, and the book was unsurprisingly very popular through 2019,” she said.

Some authors made the list more than once.

“Books by reliably popular and prolific authors like Lee Child and Louise Penny have a built in following, so they will usually appear on these lists, and sometimes with more than one book in a given year,” Constable explained.

Titles like The Tattooist of Auschwitz and Where the Crawdads Sing by first time novelists became best-selling books and as they became more well known were “heavily” borrowed as word spread, she added. “We know word of mouth from trusted people is an important way for people to learn about new books and authors,” Constable said.

For those who need some suggestions library staff are well equipped to help borrows find their next great read.

“People simply tell us what they like to read, watch and listen to, and a trained FVRL staff member will respond with some great options chosen just for them,” Constable noted.

Here’s the FVRL’s most borrowed books from 2019. Have many of the titles mentioned have you read?

FVRL 2019’s Most Borrowed Books – Fiction and Non Fiction:

Washington Black, a novel by Esi Edugyan

Becoming by Michelle Obama

The Guardians, by John Grisham

A Better Man by Lousie Penny

Blue Moon by Lee Child

Educated, a memoir by Tara Westover

The Huntress, a novel by Kate Quinn

Where the Crawdad Sing by Delia Owens

Past Tense by Lee Child

Kingdom of the Blind by Lousie Penny

Dark Sacred Night by Michael Connelly

The Reckoning by John Grisham

A Spark of Light, a novel by Jodi Picoult

Long Road to Mercy by David Baldacci

Nine Perfect Strangers by Liane Moriarty

The Clockmaker’s Daughter, a novel by Kate Morton

In A House of Lies by Ian Rankin

The Great Alone by Kristin Hannah

The Tattooist of Auschwitz, a novel by Heather Morris

The Institute, a novel by Stephen King

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian polar bears’ ‘ingenious’ survival seen in BBC Earth series
Next story
Costumers for ‘Riverdale,’ ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ net award nominations

Just Posted

The most borrowed books in 2019

The Fraser Valley Regional Library complied a list of last year’s top reads

Snowfall warning re-issued for parts of the Lower Mainland

5-10 cm of snow, wind chills to hit -20 C or lower

VIDEO: James Hill Elementary principal covers Moana tune for snow day music video

Kendra Simonetto parodied “How Far I’ll Go” to share weather updates with her students

Langley MP Jansen spars with Fraser Health over assisted dying in Delta hospice

The Cloverdale-Langley City MP is supporting a Ladner hospice

PHOTOS: What did Langley residents get up to during the snow day?

A look at how the community enjoyed the snow

‘Scariest boat ride of my life’: Passengers trapped by ice on rocky B.C. ferry sailing

The Nimpkish docked in Bella Coola on Jan.12 coated in a thick layer of ice

Special prosecutor to review Cranbrook toddler drowning case

Evidence disclosure at issue in the case of a woman sentenced for criminal negligence causing death

Woman escapes Surrey duplex fire

Incident happened in the 18300-block of Fraser Highway

Supreme Court dismisses B.C.’s appeal in Trans Mountain pipeline case

Judges decide whether B.C.’s power to protect environment can include impeding a federal project

10 B.C. cities break temperature records in winter storm

Quesnel dipped to -41.9 C, breaking a record from 1916

Vancouver Island child struck, pinned under SUV while sledding

Boy suffers serious injuries, no charges laid in incident

Unprepared for chemistry test, B.C. student begs superintendent to call another snow day

The student from West Vancouver promised he would study more, but was distracted by skiing and hot chocolate

Over 16,000 people nabbed by RCMP between border crossings in 2019

In 2019, 63,830 claims were filed, up from 55,040 in 2018

Iran must compensate crash victims’ families, Canada-led group agrees

‘We are judging Iran every day, demand by demand,’ says Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne

Most Read