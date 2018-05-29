The Rewind Tour coming to Abbotsford

The 90s are coming back to the Abbotsford Centre in September.

The Rewind Tour featuring Aqua, Prozzak, Whigfield and a Much Video Dance party comes to town this fall.

It marks the first-ever Canadian tour for the Danish-Norwegian group Aqua.

Considered Denmark’s biggest pop-act of all time, Aqua has sold 33 million records worldwide and one million in Canada. They are best known for the 1997 hit single ‘Barbie Girl’.

Prozzak arrived on the scene in 1998, and the animated duo of Simon and Milo was the brainchild of Jay Levine and James Bryan McCollum of The Philosopher Kings. The duo’s debut album went four times platinum, and they saw a pair of music videos (‘Sucks to be you’ and ‘Strange Disease’) reach number one on MuchMusic. The pair was also nominated for five Juno awards.

Whigfield, also Danish, is known for the 1993 hit single ‘Saturday Night’. She gained a place in the Guinness Book of World Records for that song as the first artist to go straight to number one on the UK singles chart with a debut single.

The Abbotsford concert is one of seven shows across Canada, and the lone stop in British Columbia. The tour is also scheduled for Toronto, Grande Praire, Alta., Calgary, Enoch, Alta., Winnipeg and London, Ont.

Tickets for the all ages show go on sale starting on Friday. For more information, visit abbotsfordcentre.ca.