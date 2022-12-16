The Weeknd performs in Vancouver, on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The Canadian pop superstar has received the 2022 Allan Slaight Humanitarian Spirit Award. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The Weeknd performs in Vancouver, on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. The Canadian pop superstar has received the 2022 Allan Slaight Humanitarian Spirit Award. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The Weeknd receives Allan Slaight Humanitarian Spirit Award

Singer honoured for his support of various causes

Pop superstar The Weeknd is being recognized for his support of charitable causes with an award from the Slaight Family Foundation.

The Toronto native is the recipient of this year’s Allan Slaight Humanitarian Spirit Award.

In a statement, the foundation says The Weeknd, whose given name is Abel Tesfaye, will have a $50,000 donation made on his behalf to a charity of his choosing.

Among the causes Tesfaye has supported in recent years is a global hunger fund with the United Nations called the XO Humanitarian Fund, which says it has raised $5 million.

The Slaight Family Foundation also praised his support for the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation; Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights Camp; and a University of Toronto fund for a course on Ge’ez, an ancient language of Ethiopia.

Previous recipients of the Allan Slaight Humanitarian Spirit Award include Indigenous singer-songwriter Buffy Sainte-Marie,Toronto rock band Rush and the late singer-songwriter Gord Downie.

RELATED: Canadian songwriters made on average $67 in royalties from digital platforms in 2021

Pop Music

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Broadway writer of ‘ Juliet’ builds show with huge pop hits

Just Posted

Anita Kapur and Julie Zhu, both students of New Directions English Language School are keeping Christmas traditions from their countries alive. Kapur moved from India and Zhu is an immigrant from China. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
Immigrant seniors keeping their Christmas traditions alive

Aldergrove Community Secondary School grad and Team Canada soccer player Joel Waterman returned to his former school on Monday, Dec. 12, to speak to students and have his Team Canada jersey added to the school’s athletic wall of fame. (Nick Greenizan/ Langley School District)
Soccer star Joel Waterman pays his former Aldergrove school a visit

Iris Zeller, Nuala Adderly, Yvonne Menear, Glenda Harley, and Rebecca Chapman shared their favourite Christmas movies. (Black Press Media collage)
Whatcha watchin’? Langley seniors share their favourite holiday movies

Sea Spray won their third straight Arena Lacrosse League West Division match, downing Shooting Eagles 15-14 at Langley Events Centre on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 1. (Langley Events Centre)
One-goal wins for Sea Spray and Black Fish

Pop-up banner image