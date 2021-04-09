President of the West Coast Fine Arts Show, Brian Croft, said pandemic restrictions necessitated a shift to an entirely online event this year, running until April 30. (File photo)

President of the West Coast Fine Arts Show, Brian Croft, said pandemic restrictions necessitated a shift to an entirely online event this year, running until April 30. (File photo)

The West Fine Art Show shifts to an online-only event amid tighter health orders

Website version retains the flavour of the annual live exhibition

The West Fine Art Show, originally announced for Langley’s Glass House Estate Winery, has pivoted to an online-only show.

The 11th edition of the show, which opened on April 9, can now be found at www.westart.ca until April 30.

The show’s organizer and co-founder, historical landscape painter Brian Croft, said it had become evident in the lead-up period to the event that current provincial health orders would make it impossible to stage it as originally planned.

“We knew we’d have to pull the show back and pivot it — we knew we’d have to react responsibly,” the artist, a retired RCAF veteran, said.

“The fighter pilot in me said ‘I won’t give up’,” he added, noting that the decision led to some long and challenging hours of work to try and replicate — as nearly as possible — the experience of the event online, on the show’s already-existing website, www.westart.ca

READ ALSO: West Fine Art Show returns for 11th year, with pandemic protocols in place

Croft is well-known on the Semiahmoo Peninsula for his richly evocative and meticulously researched original canvases and prints of 20th century Vancouver and Lower Mainland scenes, and all of the noted artists involved in the annual event share a similar passion for depicting the unique environment, character and lifestyles of B.C. and Western Canada.

The plus-side to moving the show online, he said, is that it immediately expanded the scope of the display.

“I brought in another 10 artists as there were no longer any space constraints,” he said, noting that there are now 28 featured on the website as participants in the exhibit.

In addition to Croft, these are Bryan Coombes, Joyce Trygg, Ken Nash, Brent Cooke, Richard Brodeur, Emily Lozeron, Lorn Curry, Graham McKenzie, Serge Dube, Drew Keilback, Jodie Blaney, Jim Pescott, Ronald George Straight, Lynn Sykes, Judy Vanderveen, Felicity Holmes, John Ferrie, Jan Rankin, Joanne Finlay, Heidi Lambert, Patricia Falck, Victor Gligor, Alison Philpott, Lizete Dureault, Teressa Tetar and Michael Arne Jorden.

Each artist has a personal gallery for the show, including an email link and phone number, Croft said. “Our purpose has always been to connect people directly with the artists.

“We’ve tried to incorporate all the things you’d see at the show,” he added, noting that Red Robinson, traditionally the emcee, makes an appearance in the online version, as does the music of guitarist John Gilliat, which can be played in the background as viewers scroll through the galleries.

“John is very tech savvy, and he’s been able to set up his own space on the website,” Croft added.

And the charitable component of the show is also there — 25 per cent of each artwork sale, plus the proceeds of a prize draw, goes to the Langley School District’s Food For Thought program, Croft said.


alex.browne@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

art exhibitCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. singer hits world’s lowest female note after ‘ridiculous’ ordeal to set record

Just Posted

President of the West Coast Fine Arts Show, Brian Croft, said pandemic restrictions necessitated a shift to an entirely online event this year, running until April 30. (File photo)
The West Fine Art Show shifts to an online-only event amid tighter health orders

Website version retains the flavour of the annual live exhibition

Keith Gibson of Preston GM with a Chevrolet Bolt. Electric cars made up almost 10 per cent of new light vehicle sales in B.C. last year, the government says. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
More electric cars, charging stations coming to Langley

Car dealers and local governments are prepping for an EV future

Whipshaw Landscaping’s vehicles were hit with racist vandalism on Thursday night. (Special to The Star)
Aldergrove couple’s company vehicle hit with racist graffiti

Whipshaw Landscaping’s truck and trailer were covered with spray chalk on Friday morning

Earlier this month, more than a dozen countries suspended their use of AstraZeneca over the blood clot issue. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, FIle)
Vaccine demand at Langley pharmacies remains high

29 local pharmacies are offering AstraZeneca

Langley Animal Protection Society’s Furry Tail Foot Race is normally in person at Derby Reach, but COVID-19 has changed the way it will occur this year. (Aldergrove Star files)
Going at your own pace for the Furry Tail Virtual Race

Langley Animal Protection Society encourages individual participation for annual fundraiser

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Premier John Horgan describe vaccine rollout at the legislature, March 29, 2021. (B.C. government)
1,262 more COVID-19 infections in B.C. Friday, 9,574 active cases

Province’s mass vaccination reaches one million people

Saanich Fire Department on the scene after a car crashed into the Walmart in Uptown. (Photo courtesy Dan Wood)
Firefighters free workers trapped in freezer, after senior plows car through B.C. Walmart wall

Driver rammed through wall, 20 feet into Saanich store

British Columbia Attorney General David Eby. (Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Attorney General covers housing, homelessness and justice reform in Surrey Zoom

‘I think it would be really great to hold some sessions in Surrey,’ Eby says of legislative assembly

(File photo)
Youths confront man seen masturbating while walking his dog

Police say it happened Thursday (April 8) on walking path in Surrey

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Robinson Russ, 37, was fatally stabbed on April 4, according to a statement from police. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver police name victim following city’s fourth homicide of 2021

Robinson Russ, 37, was fatally stabbed Sunday in the Downtown Eastside

Sunset Manor, an assisted living facility in Chilliwack owned by the Netherlands Reformed Congregation of Chilliwack, pictured here in October 2020, had its third COVID-19 outbreak declared on April 9, 2021. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress file)
3rd COVID outbreak at care home run by Chilliwack church known for opposing vaccinations

30-bed Sunset Manor owned and operated by Netherlands Reformed Congregation of Chilliwack

A man wears a face mask past the emergency department of the Vancouver General Hospital. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
Calls for stricter action in B.C. as COVID-19 variants projected to climb

Jens von Bergmann says the province has taken a ‘wait and see’ approach when early action is needed

Vancouver’s park board general manager issued a new order Friday restricting tents and other temporary structures from being set up in Strathcona Park after April 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Vancouver park board issues order to restrict tents in Strathcona Park

The order issued Friday restricted tents and other temporary structures from being set up after April 30

Most Read