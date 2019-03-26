Theatre group hosts ’50s-inspired jazz night fundraiser

A group of Langley residents performed in Ellie King’s “Sword in the Stone” a few years ago. Back row Claurien Zanoria (left), Marinna, Susanna, and Stefani Delisuminovic; Leia Roberds. From row James King (left), Alysha Manick. Courtesy Stacey Sherback

Self-confidence, commitment, and dedication are just a few of the things that Langley’s 20-year-old Stefani Delisimunovic learned during her time with the Royal Canadian Theatre Company’s Youth Mentorship Programme.

“I learned the importance of working in a professional environment. The people I worked with helped me discover that I really loved performing,” said Delisimunovic.

After graduating from Langley Fine Arts School in 2017, Delisimunovic has been studying at the Randolph College for Performing Arts in Toronto, Ont.

This weekend, the RCTC is hosting a Club Royale jazz and spoken word night to fundraise for the youth program that helped Delisimunovic develop her theatre skills.

Money raised goes towards things like costumes, scenery, and more.

The evening promises to have a 1950’s New York Jazz Club ambience, a 50/50 draw, silent auction, and entertainment from the jazz group Small Town Talk.

Delisimunovic grew up in Walnut Grove, and said she first heard about the RCTC after her mom found an audition notice and suggested she try out.

“I think I was in Grade 4 when I auditioned. When I found out I got in, I cried. I was so happy,” Delisimunovic added.

Delisimunovic continued with the Youth Mentorship Programme for four years where she networked with other thespians, learned about Shakespeare, and honed her theatrical skills.

During her time with the RCTC, Delisimunovic performed in Robin Hood, Alice in Wonderland, Sword in the Stone, and Robinson Crusoe.

“I 100 per cent recommend the Youth Mentoship Programme. I think it’s really important for people of any age to join because not only do you learn about what goes into putting on a show, but you learn life lessons like showing up on time and being respectful to others,” said Delisimunovic.

In August, Delisimunovic graduates from college and plans to pursue a career as a professional actor.

She added she has always loved being the center of attention, and sang a lot when she was young.

Delisimunovic explained her passion for theatre hit hard after she landed a lead role in a high school production of Urinetown.

”At the end of it all, I told my mom that this is for sure what I want to do for the rest of my life. I love the vibes of opening night, and seeing a bunch of people smile or cry, or just react in all the right ways – it’s just so rewarding.”

The Club Royale fundraiser is on Saturday, March 30, at the RCTC Studio at 10660 City Parkway, Surrey.

Doors open at 8 p.m., and tickets can be purchased for $20 at the door or for $15 online: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4101819