Theatre in the Country recently performed a production of Little Women last month. (Reg Parks/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Theatre in the Country gets a fresh look for new season

Langley dinner theatre undergoes summer renovations

Theatre in the Country (TIC), one of Langley’s newest production spaces, is already getting a fresh look for it’s upcoming season.

The company moved to Langley in the spring of 2018 after six years spent in Maple Ridge – now entertaining audiences at 5708 Glover Rd.

The 2019 season has already seen a variety of shows including Noises Off!, Deathtrap, and Little Women, but artistic director Reg Parks said the makeover will one of the year’s biggest highlights.

“The renos are being done by the Langley Vineyard Church from whom we rent space. Its a complete upgrade of our lobby and bathrooms with new fixtures, paint, flooring and design. New bathroom toilets as well,” Parks explained.

Parks also added that timing is good as the summer is quite quiet for the company, having only held an improv night on July 27.

An interactive Murder Mystery was set to be held on Aug. 17, but has since been postponed until October 18 so renovations can properly commence.

Currently, the crew is prepping their newest production, Black Comedy, a sixties set comedy about a family visit during a power outage, running Sept. 12 to 18.

After the renos wrap up, TIC will offer two new youth-based programs. The junior program will have 7 to 12 year olds staring in an adaptation of The Lion King while teens between 13 to 19 will star in Aladdin – both running in April of 2020.

Parks added that part of the renovations will be helping to provide a great work space for the young actors.

“They are also upgrading the flooring in our larger rehearsal room upstairs which will be used extensively for TIC Academy.”

The programs run Mondays and Wednesdays after school from September to April and are currently open for for enrollment at www.theatreinthecountry.com/tic-academy.

In the meantime, audience members still have a choice to vote between which Christmas-themed production they would like to see between Nov. 28 and Dec. 14 – It’s a Wonderful Life or Elf.

Parks said a soon-to-be-set improv night will be held in the fall where the 2020 season will be officially announced to help celebrate the new look.

