Theatre students tackle mental health in stage production

Langley actor Brayden Meehan stars in Capilano University production of 7 Stories, Feb. 4 to 8

7 Stories, a fast-paced satire that takes place on the window ledge of a seven-story building where a man is contemplating suicide, is being brought to the Capilano University stage with the help of a Langley actor.

Written by Canadian playwright Morris Panych, the production is full of eccentric characters, the man is endlessly interrupted by a variety of quirky building residents and becomes drawn into the absurdity of their daily lives.

The man at the window ledge is played by Brayden Alexander Meehan.

The production team and student cast at Capilano University, having just completed a successful run of Macbeth, take on the challenging character-driven script as part of their program project.

The show runs Feb. 4 to 8 at 8 p.m., with an additional 2 p.m. matinee on Feb. 8.

READ MORE: Langley rapper, C2B, readies for the release of new music video ‘Glass”

The BlueShore Financial Centre for the Performing Arts at Capilano University is located at 2055 Purcell Way, North Vancouver

Tickets are available for purchase at https://tickets.capilanou.ca/ or by calling 604-990-7810.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________