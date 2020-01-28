Theatre students tackle mental health in stage production

Langley actor Brayden Meehan stars in Capilano University production of 7 Stories, Feb. 4 to 8

7 Stories, a fast-paced satire that takes place on the window ledge of a seven-story building where a man is contemplating suicide, is being brought to the Capilano University stage with the help of a Langley actor.

Written by Canadian playwright Morris Panych, the production is full of eccentric characters, the man is endlessly interrupted by a variety of quirky building residents and becomes drawn into the absurdity of their daily lives.

The man at the window ledge is played by Brayden Alexander Meehan.

The production team and student cast at Capilano University, having just completed a successful run of Macbeth, take on the challenging character-driven script as part of their program project.

The show runs Feb. 4 to 8 at 8 p.m., with an additional 2 p.m. matinee on Feb. 8.

READ MORE: Langley rapper, C2B, readies for the release of new music video ‘Glass”

The BlueShore Financial Centre for the Performing Arts at Capilano University is located at 2055 Purcell Way, North Vancouver

Tickets are available for purchase at https://tickets.capilanou.ca/ or by calling 604-990-7810.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rising jazz stars welcome to apply for Fort Langley festival award

Just Posted

VIDEO: House fire on Old Yale Road draws multiple fire units

No immediate reports of serious injuries

Party bus door fault for years ahead of Langley woman’s death: Coroner

Tuesday report classifed Chelsea James’ death accidental, but was critical of bus inspection process

Rising jazz stars welcome to apply for Fort Langley festival award

Winner will receive a scholarship of $1,000 and a main stage performance opportunity

Population growth slows in Langley Township

The community is still growing, however

Langley’s Dallas Smith earns fourth Juno award nomination for Country Album of the Year

The artist previously took home the award for his album Lifted in 2015

VIDEO: Feds look to help 126 Canadians quarantined in China for coronavirus

China has confirmed more than 4,500 cases of the new virus, with more than 100 deaths

Sap thief taps Saanich park maple trees, faces hefty fine

One tree found with four taps in Mount Doug Park

B.C. reports first coronavirus in Vancouver region

First patient visited Wuhan, China, reported symptoms

Uber threatens legal action to ‘defend its right’ to operate in Surrey

‘I have no concerns,’ Mayor Doug McCallum replies

Victoria resident says WestJet employee uttered racist comment, refused to let her on plane

Customer claims she was told ‘You guys can’t handle your alcohol’ by WestJet employee

Bystander who tried to help dog being attacked not liable for its death: B.C. tribunal

Owner of dog killed tried to get $5,000 in damages from man who tried to save it

INFOGRAPHIC: See how fast your B.C. city grew in 2019

The province’s fastest-growing municipalities were located on Vancouver Island

Landowner hearings begin for Trans Mountain expansion in Alberta

Detailed route talks start in Spruce Grove, in B.C. communities soon

Alessia Cara to host and perform at 2020 Juno Awards

Multi-platinum Canadian singer-songwriter also up for six awards, including Artist of the Year

Most Read