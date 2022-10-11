The three members of pop-punk band Blink-182 in a video announcing their concert tour on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (Photo: YouTube)

The three members of pop-punk band Blink-182 in a video announcing their concert tour on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. (Photo: YouTube)

CONCERTS

They’re coming: Reunited blink-182 announces Vancouver concert date, tour in suggestive video

Tickets for June show go on sale Oct. 17 on Live Nation platforms

The “classic” blink-182 lineup has reunited for a concert tour that will bring the pop-punk band to Vancouver’s Rogers Arena next summer, on Tuesday, June 27.

In typically twisted style for blink-182, the world tour was announced Tuesday (Oct. 11) in a video posted to social media.

“We Are Coming to a city near you” says the title of the video, which might raise some eyebrows if played at work.

Watch the video below.

Tickets for the tour go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17 on Live Nation platforms.

Other Canadian tour dates include May 11 in Toronto, June 29 in Edmonton and June 30 in Calgary, with Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker hitting the stage again for the first time in nearly 10 years, with guests Turnstile.

The new blink-182 single, “Edging,” is due out Friday, Oct. 14.

The band’s global tour will start in March and continue through February 2024.

The tour announcement includes multiple festival appearances in Latin America and the U.S., including Lollapalooza alongside co-headliners Billie Eilish and Drake and the 2023 edition of We Were Young with Green Day and others.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

ConcertsLive music

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Trick or Treat with Tim Hortons

Just Posted

Walnut Grove’s Paddy Wilson, seen here in action at the Mission speedway earlier this year, is back on the track after buying back the Van Diemen Formula Continental he gave up when he retired. (Brent Martin/martinsactionphotography.smugmug.com)
Back on the track: Langley senior buys back his old car to resume racing

Scarecrows are seen at Art’s Nursery during their seventh annual Scarecrow Stroll fundraiser in 2021. This year’s stroll is underway and runs until Oct. 31. (Photo: Dan Ferguson)
‘Scarecrow Stroll’ charity event returns to Art’s Nursery

There’s various ways to take part in local elections, aside from running as a candidate. (Dan ferguson/Black Press Media)
Langley residents can get involved in local elections in various ways

Defending champion Trinity Western women’s volleyball team, seen here in a 2019 game, will be playing against five other top USPORTS women’s volleyball teams at the Volleyball Showcase that gets under way Friday, Oct. 14 at Langley Events Centre. Organizers have made a call for volunteers to help with the event. (Langley Advance Times file)
Top-flight Langley volleyball event looking for volunteers