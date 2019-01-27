Three headliners announced for Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival

Blues show, Frank Sinatra tribute, and gospel show to be featured at the summer jazz festival.

The Sojourners are headlining Sunday night at the jazz festival. Courtesy Stasia Garraway

Three headlining acts have been announced for the 2019 Fort Langley Jazz and Arts Festival that takes place July 26 to 28.

Opening the festival on Friday night inside the Fort Langley National Historic Site is an all-star blues show featuring the award-winning Steve Kozak Band.

Later in the evening, some of Vancouver’s top blues musicians including Harpdog Brown, Wailin’ Al Walker, Murray Porter, James Buddy Rodgers, Brandon Isaak, Dalannah Gail Bower, Lisa Dunn, Joani Bye and more will perform.

“It will be an amazing show in a very special venue,” said Dave Quinn, artistic director of the Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival.

“We’ll have the best of the best blues musicians playing inside the walls of the historic Fort, which has a natural amphitheatre and is beautifully lit at night. It will be magical and something that you don’t want to miss.”

A tribute to Frank Sinatra by the swinging big band called Swing Aggregation will be featured on Saturday at the community dance that takes place in the Fort Langley Community Hall.

And closing the festival on Sunday evening is the multi-award-winning gospel trio, the Sojourners, and the 50-voice jazz and soul choir, the Marcus Mosley Chorale at the Chief Sepass Theatre.

“Parks Canada is pleased to welcome festival attendees to Fort Langley National Historic Site,” said Brigitte Wieronski, ‎Fort Langley National Historic Site & Visitor Experience Manager.

“Through unique events like these, we can encourage more people to visit our cherished national historic sites, hear the stories of the people and events that helped shape Canada, and learn about our heritage.”

Wieronski added early bird ticket packages are limited.

The full lineup and other festival activities including a Kidz Zone will be announced in the spring.

For show times, more information, and to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.fortlangleyjazzfest.com/tickets/