Hollywood stars wore black to the Golden Globes in support of women who have been sexually harassed and abused. (Shailene Woodley/Twitter)

#TimesUp: Stars don all black on the Golden Globes red carpet

Hollywood came out in full force for the Golden Globes

Hollywood’s best and brightest took to the Golden Globes red carpet clad in all black on Sunday night.

The somber dress was in support of #TimesUp, a movement launched by Hollywood actresses following the #MeToo stories of sexual abuse and harassment that have haunter Hollywood since the New York Times broke a story on Harvey Weinstein’s alleged misdeeds.

According to the movement’s website, TimesUp is “a unified call for change from women in entertainment for women everywhere. From movie sets to farm fields to boardrooms alike, we envision nationwide leadership that reflects the world in which we live.”

READ: Black Press talks to women about their tales of sexual assault and harassment

Click here for a list of Golden Globes winners.

Previous story
Writer/director/performer/musician has two shows in Fort Langley

Just Posted

Langley-based Giants win Saturday evening

The G-men tamed the Tigers during a game against Medicine Hat.

Police investigate Surrey’s first murder of 2018 in Cloverdale

RCMP close off 64 Avenue between 176 Street and 179 Street after Saturday night shooting

Stealth embarrassed by Rock on home floor

Langley Events Centre crowd witnesses epic beatdown at the hands of visiting Toronto Rock squad

Rare bird spotted in Langley

Snowy owl usually seen in the Arctic tundra

Giants return home to Langley with victory over Lethbridge

In the first of two games in Alberta this weekend, the G-Men won 5-2 over the Hurricanes Friday.

B.C. boy denied $19,000-per-month drug to ease ‘crippling pain’ for 3rd time

Sooke mom Jillian Lanthier says son Landen Alexa has been forgotten about by Premier John Horgan

#TimesUp: Stars don all black on the Golden Globes red carpet

Hollywood came out in full force for the Golden Globes

Two Spanish skiers rescued after four days lost in B.C. backcountry

Ski resort notified RCMP after guests failed to check out

B.C. teen creating app, summer camp to revive First Nations language

Tessa Erickson says camps will provide pre-teens and teens with an immersive language experience

Pedestrian seriously injured after Vancouver Police car collision

Police watchdog is investigating the incident

VIDEO: Investigation launched after Richmond industrial death

Worker died at Richmond Plywood Saturday

VIDEO: Shots fired in Burnaby

RCMP investigating after casings found in Edmonds-area roadway

VIDEO: Vancouver shooting sends two men to hospital

Police say the shooting is believed to be targeted

LNG pipeline for northwest B.C. still active

The 900km Prince Rupert Gas Transmission Project by TransCanada received approvals to expand

Most Read

  • #TimesUp: Stars don all black on the Golden Globes red carpet

    Hollywood came out in full force for the Golden Globes