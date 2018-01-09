(hashtag)TimesUp support voiced by Langley country music stars

The Hollywood-initiated campaign aims to support victims of sexual assault or sexual harassement.

Many women in the entertainment industry started the #TimesUp campaign to show they will not stop pushing for social change.

Some have wondered where the men stand on the issues brought to light by many women publicly disclosing the sexual abuse and sexual harassment they have encountered in many professions and in day to day life, using #MeToo on social media.

#TimesUp is the next phase. Its website, timesupnow.com, says “The clock has run out on sexual assault, harassment and inequality in the workplace. It’s time to do something about it.” It’s accepting donations for a legal defense fund to help all victims and survivors be able to pursue legal recourse for workplace sexual assault, sexual harassment, and discrimintation.

The most recent display of #TimesUp was when most women attending the Golden Globes on Sunday wore black to show solidarity.

On Tuesday, a Langley resident and member of Canada’s entertainment industry, Chad Brownlee, voiced his support for the movement.

Langley country music star Dallas Smith used Instagram to say he supports #TimesUp.

I support every single one of you ❤️

A post shared by Dallas Smith (@dallassmithmusic) on

