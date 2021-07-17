TODAY: Live concerts return to Langley music school

Rose Gellert hall fills with the sounds of music again as it host a few in-person shows this summer

West Coast Chamber Music’s Angela Cavadas, Holly Duff, Alex Kramer will be performing at Langley Community Music School on Sunday, July 18. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Artists and music lovers alike are expressing excitement for the return of in-person performances with Langley Community Music School’s newly launched live summer concert mini-series.

The return commences this weekend, with the West Coast Chamber Music (WCCM) opening with a small, physically distanced performance in the school’s Rose Gellert concert hall on Sunday, July 18 at 3 p.m.

The ensemble’s pianists and LCMS faculty members Alan Crane and Holly Duff will be joined by cellist Alexander Kramer and violinist Angela Cavadas for this special performance.

“We are overjoyed to be once again performing live music and interacting with an audience,” said Duff.

“This is such a wonderful opportunity to reconnect with our musical community, with old and new friends.”

RELATED: VIDEO – Langley music students join provincial fundraiser for mental health

Then, the following weekend, on Sunday, July 25, again at 3 p.m., the school’s resident ensemble, the Rose Gellert String Quartet, will present a concert based around the ideas of travel, which they are titling Locomotif.

Antonín Dvorak’s American Quartet will form the centrepiece with additional, arranged works that revolve around various modes of transportation, said violist Peter Ing.

“It’s been many months since the quartet has been able to play a live concert for the community, and we are filled with joy as we look forward to presenting this fun and uplifting program as a welcome back hoorah,” Ing added.

Concerts will open with an informal conversation between the artists and LCMS’ artistic director Elizabeth Bergmann, who says the return of live music has sparked the enthusiasm of fellow musicians and lifted the spirits of music fans.

“These summer concerts will be a wonderful treat after such a long drought,” Bergmann said. “We are also busy planning our 2021/22 season for the fall, and look forward to announcing that soon.”

ON THE LANGLEY MUSIC SCENE: Headliners announced for September’s Fort Langley Jazz and Arts Festival

Both summer concerts will have safety measures in place, and will last approximately 60 minutes, with no intermission, and no refreshments served.

Limited tickets are being sold in advance, with no tickets at the door. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors, and $10 for students, and available from the box office at 604-534-2848.

LCMS and its Rose Gellert concert hall are located at 4899 207th St.

.

LangleyLive musicMusic