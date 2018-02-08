TONIGHT: Artist’s reception being held now at McBurney coffee house

Dawn is another print from Langley photographer Rosemary Wallace.

McBurney’s is serving up coffee and art tonight.

Langley artist Rosemary Wallace has been shooting scenics around Langley for years.

Well now, she has some of her pictures, as well as a few mixed-media pieces, on display at the McBurney Coffee & Tea House in downtown Langley City.

“Lynn, who runs the coffee house, is very generous in allowing artists to hang their work throughout the year,” Wallace said.

Her exhibit features about 10 to 15 pieces of her works that have been on display since early January. They will remain up until the end of March.

Wallace is hosting an artist’s reception at the cafe tonight (Thursday, Feb. 8), starting at 6 p.m., with plans of bringing in several more of her pieces for viewing (framed, unframed, and on cards and canvas).

The event will include live music performed by Desiree Wallace and Ciara Kurrne.

 

Running Free, a print by Rosemary Wallace.

Most Read