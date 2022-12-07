Tourism Langley’s holiday campaign puts local film spots under spotlight

Tourism Langley’ new campaign ‘Holiday Lights, Cameras and Action!” offers seasonal opportunities to visitors and locals alike to get up-close and personal with the locations where many television movies have been shot. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

A Tourism Langley campaign is putting spotlight on some of the most cinematic locations in the region. Their campaign ‘Holiday Lights, Cameras and Action!” offers seasonal opportunities to visitors and locals alike to get up-close and personal with the locations where many television movies have been shot.

Erinn Kredba, executive director at Tourism Langley said the campaign highlights the popular annual tradition of watching a made-for-TV movie during the holiday season.

“What may be unknown though, is that several of these heart-warming made-for-TV holiday movies have been filmed right here in the Lower Mainland — specifically, in the Township of Langley,” Kredba said.

Holiday Lights, Cameras and Action! will feature the following.

1. Map to the Stars: An interactive map highlighting local businesses and which movies were filmed at these locations. The feature is available on Tourism Langley website at tourism-langley.ca/holiday/holiday-map/.

2. Three self-guided tour itineraries leading followers to multiple locations that have been featured on film, as well as non-filming locations that complement each theme, including: ‘Vibrant Village Vibes,’ highlighting filming locations in Fort Langley; ‘Mistletoe Moments,’ for a romantic day trip through the Township; and ‘Festive Family Fun,’ featuring businesses geared to the entire family.

Other holiday-themed activities in the Township of Langley, include:

Christmas in Williams Park, from 5 to 9 p.m. till Sunday, Dec. 18

People can enjoy holiday displays in Williams Park from the comfort of your own vehicle. The event is free, but donations are accepted to help cover the cost of maintaining the displays.

For more information, people can visit, tourism-langley.ca/event/christmas-in-williams-park

Christmas Tree Lighting at the Fort Langley Community Hall, Saturday, Dec. 3

Free Movie Night at the Fort Langley Community Hall, Friday, Dec. 9

Tourism Langley presents a showing of the family-friendly movie, The Polar Express, complete with a kids craft area, complimentary popcorn, and hot chocolate. Admission to the event is free, but guests must register in advance. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the movie will start at 6:30 p.m. To register, people can visit their eventbrite page .

Aldergrove Christmas Light Up Parade, Saturday, Dec. 10

Aldergrove’s Christmas Light Up Parade runs through downtown Aldergrove starting at 6 p.m. People can also enjoy a free pre-parade community gathering at the Aldergrove Plaza at 272 Street and Fraser Highway at 5 p.m. The pre-parade gathering will include food, hot beverages and entertainment.

For more information, people can visit tourism-langley.ca/event/christmas-light-up-parade

iMade pop-up Christmas Market, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10 and 11

Fort Langley Community Hall will host a holiday event, featuring crafts, food, speciality items, and more. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free and open to all ages.

“From charming boutiques to vibrant restaurants, we are fortunate to have so many wonderful businesses in the Township. We hope our Christmas events will spark the festive spirit,” Kredba concluded.

