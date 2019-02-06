Performers are invited to apply for the Township’s Summer Festival Series this month. Courtesy Township of Langley

Township of Langley searching for summer entertainers

The Township is looking for singers, dancers, entertainers, and more for the Summer Festival Series.

Performers of all ages looking to showcase their singing, dancing, and other talents have a chance to do so this summer, at the Township of Langley’s annual Summer Festival Series.

The Township is looking for individuals to participate in the series that is held each Thursday throughout July and August at the Willoughby Community Park Amphitheatre, as well as at the Canada Day celebrations in Fort Langley.

Younger performers are being encouraged to apply this year, as a talent search is being conducted to find musical acts made up of youth ages 15 to 19 to open for professional Summer Festival entertainers.

“There are so many gifted people in our community, and this is a chance to showcase their talents and for them gain exposure in front of an appreciative audience,” said Township of Langley Director of Arts, Culture and Community Initiatives Peter Tulumello.

“We think this would be a perfect opportunity to let younger talents have 15 minutes of fame, while showing us their abilities on stage.”

The Township is looking for all performances from 15 to 20-minute sets to fully staged productions up to two hours long.

Various performers such as minstrels, clowns, puppeteers, and jugglers are also being sought out for Canada Day.

Acts must be family-friendly, and those interested can send proposals including detailed descriptions of their performances, publicity photos, videos, CDs, and a list of past experiences and references to: Arts, Culture, and Community Initiatives, Township of Langley, 20338 65 Ave., Langley, B.C., V2Y 3J1. Electric press kits can be emailed to festivals@tol.ca.

Applicants should include dates they are available in July and August, length of each set, and remuneration expectations.

Deadline for submissions is Thursday, Feb. 28.

For more information or an application checklist, contact festivals@tol.ca.

 

The Township of Langley is looking for applications for the Summer Festival Series in July and August. Courtesy Township of Langley

Previous story
Arts in Brief: Performers, pets, and more in Langley this month

Just Posted

Lepines and other Langley athletes curl their way into seniors, masters

Craig and Karen Lepine will travel to various parts of the province in the next month to compete.

B.C.’s south coast to be hit with snow, ‘bitterly cold’ windchill: forecast

Environment Canada is forecasting snowfall Thursday, followed by icy cold wind

VIDEO: Cougars again taken down by Vancouver Giants

G-Men kick off a three-game road trip Tuesday with a 4-2 win over Prince George.

Langley Township council tackles budget

A number of cost increases will make it a challenging budget.

Battling overdoses through Langley workplaces

A local duo is trying to educate people about risks during the opiate crisis.

‘Sesame Street’ celebrates 50th anniversary

New primetime TV episode, several other campaigns to ring in its Golden anniversary

Wild hockey brawl leads to suspensions of 15 players, both head coaches

Members of the Acadia Axemen and St. Francis Xavier X-Men fought during a game in Wolfville, N.S.

Paul Dewar, former NDP foreign-affairs critic, dies of cancer

Dewar was 56-years-old

ICBC lowball injury offers aren’t driving up court costs, ministry says

B.C. auto insurance monopoly struggling with rising legal, settlement costs

Man’s body found in suspected drug lab in Richmond: RCMP

Police said foul play is not suspected, and that there is no immediate threat to public safety

‘Canada’s newest iconic landmark’ proposed to spiral skyward in Squamish

Pending approvals, the structure would be the first of its kind in North America

B.C. political parties profiling with voters’ personal information

Consent needed for social media ‘scraping,’ privacy commissioner says

Picky eater or health problem? B.C. doctor talks about an unfamiliar disorder

Children with ARFID avoid certain foods based on their appearance, brand, smell and texture

OD patients given medicine at Vancouver ER as part of unique program

Patients get a three-day supply of Suboxone and easy-to-understand instructions from a nurse

Most Read