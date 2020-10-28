‘Truly affordable little gems’ up for sale at Langley Arts Council exhibition

Gabrielle Strauss is one of the local artists taking part in the Langley Art Council’s Incognito exhibition. (Gabrielle Strauss/Special to the Aldergrove Star)

Gabrielle Strauss is one of the many local artists taking part in Incognito, an exhibition held by Langley Arts Council (LAC).

Their work will be on display at Aldergrove Kinsmen Community Centre from Nov. 6 until Jan. 6, 2021.

“I love the incognito show, because they give art lovers the opportunity to purchase a unique piece of art as a gift or for themselves plus also support a local organization,” Strauss said.

She said the work, which are all 10 inches long and wide, are “truly affordable little gems, as they are well priced at $100 especially for this show.”

”Plus you don’t know who the artist is until you purchase it, so there’s a bit of a suspense factor,” she added.

Being a member of the Fort Langley Artists Group, Strauss said they held their own “hundred dollar” charity wall, and over the last two years, managed to raise $1350 for the Langley hospice.

Strauss moved to Langley five years ago and has been a member of several arts council’s over the past 20 years, including LAC.

“I have a deep love for the rural parts of Langley, First Langley, the Glen Valley, Derby Reach, and the Fraser River and draw my inspirations from my walks, nature, old barns, buildings, wineries and more in these areas,” she explained. “So many beautiful heritage homes are here also that need to be kept for our history.”

Strauss has been painting or creating as long as she can remember – even as a child.

“What seems to be most obvious in my work is my sense of vibrant colour and I simply cannot get away without that,” she said.

READ MORE: Artists of Aldergrove called upon to go Incognito next month

Her inspiration comes mostly from nature, houses, oceans, clouds, travel, and her garden. She would not, however, reveal which inspiration served her Incognito painting up for sale – adhering to the anonymous aspect of the show.

“Sometimes the creation seems more channeled than predictable and coming from a deeper inner state of wisdom, especially of course my abstract work,” Strauss went on to say, excited for live events to be taking place and hoping for more opportunities to happen in the future.

“I greatly enjoy my one-on-one teaching, as I learn from each student as well, and it is not always about the painting – it is about co creating, conversations, expression, and at times therapy,” Strauss added.

Gallery director Claire Sarfeld said Incognito is a cash and carry show, meaning all artworks that are bought can be taken off the wall right away.

An artist call has been extended to Saturday, Nov. 1, so people are still able to submit their work at https://www.langleyarts.ca/submit/calls-to-artists if they wish to take part.

There will be an opening reception for this exhibition held at the Aldergrove Kinsmen Community Centre Main Hall Gallery on Nov. 8, from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For the Incognito Opening Reception, free tickets can be purchased at https://buytickets.at/langleyartscouncil/437302

Profits will be split 50/50 between artists and the LAC, who will use the funds to hold more shows and programs.

“LAC provides a multitude of programs for the community, not just visual art,” Strauss added. “Our staff is amazing and works hard to sustain and offer different programs such as concerts, exhibition calls and so much more. I’m excited for another term as a director.“

