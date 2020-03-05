Langley Community Music School hosts a family intro to music night. (LCMS/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Tuneful Tinkerer to help tots try tambourines and tubas

Family Intro to Music Night takes place at Langley Community Music School on Thursday, March 19

Langley Community Music School (LCMS) is inviting everyone in the community to its annual Family Intro to Music Night on Thursday, March 19, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Rose Gellert Hall.

The annual family event features a free children’s performance at 7 p.m. and includes student performances, plus hands-on opportunities to hear, touch, and try a wide variety of instruments from triangles to the cello – and everything in between.

LCMS Principal Carolyn Granholm said the staff looks forward to this evening all year long.

“It’s a wonderful chance to open our doors and share music with the community, and a joy to witness the excitement of children learning about different instruments,” she said.

The highlight of the evening is sure to be the unique and fascinating performance by the Tuneful Tinkerer, Joel Stobbe.

Whether demonstrating how the friction of human hair can turn into sound, explaining the workings of traditional instruments or creating an instrument out of everyday household items, the quirky musical inventor will take his audience on a fascinating and interactive journey that encourages kids of all ages to explore and have fun with sound.

READ MORE: Honens International Piano Competition winner to perform in Langley

The evening is also meant to be an opportunity to meet the school’s teachers, tour the facilities and learn more learn about the school’s diverse programs for students of all ages and levels.

“We invite everyone to come by at any time during the evening to have any of their questions answered, enjoy music and make new friends,” added Granholm.

This is the third in a series of free children’s concerts and community events put on by the LCMS.

Tunes for Tots on Thursday, April 23 with the Rose Gellert String Quartet, and Community Day Open House featuring performances by the LCMS Children’s Choir and Orchestras on Saturday, May 2 will also continue with children’s programming.

The Rose Gellert Hall is located at 4899 207 St.

For more information please call 604-534-2848 or visit LangleyMusic.com.

Reservations are not required.

Classical music

