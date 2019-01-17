Monte Durham of TLC’s Say Yes to the Dress” will be in Langley this weekend. Courtesy www.montedurham.com

TV icon coming to Langley to help future brides ‘say yes to the dress’

TLC’s Monte Durham of Say Yes to the Dress Atlanta is coming to Langley for a bridal show.

Soon-to-be-brides in Langley may be more likely to say yes to the dress this weekend because Monte Durham of TLC’s reality TV show Say Yes to the Dress Atlanta will be helping brides find the perfect wedding style at Cascades Casino and Resort.

Downtown Langley boutique Everything But the Groom is welcoming Durham to the stage for the sixth time this Friday.

In previous years Durham has been part of the Abbotsford It’s My Wedding Show, but for the first time this weekend, Durham will be giving a presentation at Langley’s Cascades Casino and Resort.

“He’s super knowledgeable about all things bridal, fun to work with, and a down-to-earth kind of guy,” said Heidi Tobler, owner of Everything But The Groom.

On Jan. 18 Durham will give a presentation of bridal fashion trends and helpful tips, followed by a fashion show presented by Everything But the Groom and Forever Yours Lingerie.

A VIP experience is also offered for those who want to meet Monte in person, enjoy a glass of champagne, and receive a wedding ‘swag bag.’

Following the presentation is a vendor trade show.

Durham will stay in Langley for the rest of the weekend to give bridal consultations at Everything But The Groom on Jan. 19 and 20.

Everything But The Groom has been in business for nearly 13 years, and Tobler said this year’s wedding styles are going back to “simple” looks.

“I would say it’s returned to more simplistic things, after the royal wedding, like Megan Markle. It’s plain styles, lace, classic styles, and not too much strapless.”

Tobler said the show is helpful for bride-to-be’s because it’s an opportunity to see dresses on real body types.

“It gives them the ability to talk to all the top vendors in the area, decide what they would like, see bridal trends, see dresses on bodies rather than seeing them on a TV screen, how they move, and what works for body shapes.”

Tobler added the show represents “all body shapes” on a “variety of models.”

To purchase tickets for the show visit: http://www.everythingbutthegroom.ca/.

To reserve an in-store bridal consultation, call 604-534-9474.

Previous story
Carell, ‘Office’ producers reteam for ‘Space Force’ comedy

Just Posted

Senior denied insurance for lack of a smart phone

Langley woman discovers a deal requires an app

TV icon coming to Langley to help future brides ‘say yes to the dress’

TLC’s Monte Durham of Say Yes to the Dress Atlanta is coming to Langley for a bridal show.

B.C. storm totals $37M in insured damages

The December storm wreaked havoc on B.C.’s south coast

Rising construction costs boost price of Langley intersection project

Bids for Township roundabout came in well over projected costs

Langley-raised catcher to play on Team Canada at Pan Am Games qualifier tournament

Kellin Deglan is headed to Brazil at the end of the month to play ball with Team Canada

Trudeau says politicians shouldn’t prey on Canadians’ fears

The Prime Minister was speaking at a townhall in Ontario

Body of Canadian miner found after African kidnapping

Kirk Woodman’s body was discovered 100 kilometres from the site where he worked for Progress Mineral Mining Company in Burkina Faso

Study finds more than half of food produced in Canada wasted

The study released Thursday is the world’s first to measure food waste using data from industry and other sources instead of estimates

Snowed-in Austrian nuns insist they’re staying put

Authorities have deployed heavy equipment to clear snow and fallen trees blocking the road to the monastery

Chiasson nets shootout winner as Oilers edge Canucks 3-2

Edmonton moves one point ahead of Vancouver

B.C. chief says they didn’t give up rights for gas pipeline to be built

Hereditary chief: no elected band council or Crown authority has jurisdiction over Wet’suwet’en land

Thieves steal thousands from 140 Coast Capital Savings members

Online fraud tactics included phising and ‘brute force’ in November and December

Condo rental bans may be on way out with B.C. empty home tax

Many exemptions to tax, but annual declarations required

UPDATE: B.C. boy, aunt missing for three days

The pair are missing from Kamloops

Most Read