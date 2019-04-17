Twelve artists selected to display art in Fort Gallery

The Fort Gallery’s juried exhibition Imprint is on display until April 28.

Susan McCaslin will give a poetry reading on April 26 at the Fort Gallery. Submitted photo

The Fort Gallery is hosting their juried exhibition titled Imprint until April 28. The artwork contemplates the imprinted mark and its conceptual significance.

“The word imprint conjures up many meanings: from printmaking, the process of creating an image from a matrix; from biology, the process of interpreting DNA into protein, the imprinting of parents on their young or our ecological footprint,” the Fort Gallery said in a press release.

“The process of imprinting is everywhere; everything we touch and every place we go, we leave a trace of ourselves; everything we do leaves a mark, a consequence.”

Overall, 48 pieces of art were submitted for review, and 12 pieces were selected for display, including works by artists Emily Arnett, Janice Beaudoin, W. Bennett Brown, Olivia de Fleuriot Perry, Susan Germain, Erica Grimm, Jenny Hawkinson, Sunette Holmes Louw, David Martinello, Adrienne Moore, Vicky Paradice, and Kara Wightman.

The exhibit runs until April 28, and there will be a writer’s event with Fort Langley poet Susan McCaslin on April 26 from 7 to 9 p.m.

McCaslin will be reading her most recent book titled Into the Open: Poems New and Selected.

The Fort Gallery said it thanks the Township of Langley and Metro Vancouver for sponsoring Imprint.