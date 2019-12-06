Two different versions of the Nutcracker hit the stage

Classic ballet is performed by Langley members of Thrive Dance Studio and Cameron Academy

Two Nutcracker performances with Langley connections are happening in the Fraser Valley this holiday season.

For fans of the classic production filled with toy soldiers and sugar plum fairies, Royal City Youth Ballet (RCYB) will be putting on several performances with the help of 10 dancers from Langley’s Cameron Dance Academy.

RCYB’ performs at Surrey Arts Centre (13750 88 Ave.) Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 14 and 15, 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Tickets are available by calling the box office at 604-501-5566 or visiting the centre’s website.

They will additionally perform the Nutcracker at the Centennial Theatre on Dec. 21 in North Vancouver and the Massey Theatre in New Westminster on Dec. 22.

More information is available at www.royalcityyouthballet.org.

Read More: Langley ballet dancer dishes on role as a chocolate Beso

Langley’s Thrive Dance Studio will perform The Nutcracker and the Four Realms at the Chief Sepass Theatre, Dec. 14 to 15.

The performance is a twist on the classic Nutcracker story, which has the protagonist Clara searching for a one-of-a-kind key that will unlock a box holding a priceless gift.

The story unfolds into a mysterious parallel world where Clara encounters a soldier, a gang of mice, and the regents of three magical Realms.

Tickets are available through Brown Paper Tickets.

