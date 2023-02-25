Two exciting events coming to Langley’s Bez Arts Hub in March

The Bez Arts Hub in Langley is gearing up for two exciting events in early March.
- On Friday, March 3, the Justin Glibbery Quintet will take the stage, delivering jazz and funk original music as well as unique arrangements of jazz standards and pop hits from different eras.
The band is known for their groove-based sound, layered vocals, and ability to perform in a variety of genres.
Tickets for this event are priced at $30.00 and the show will run from 8 to 10 p.m., with doors and the bar opening at 7 p.m.
- The following night, on Saturday, March 4, Jacob Moon will perform with special guest Cory Alstad.
Moon, an award-winning pop and folk singer-songwriter, is also a master of the live looping performance style.
He has gained international attention for his inventive covers of songs by artists like Rush, Marillion, and Gordon Lightfoot, but it’s his original material and captivating live show that make him a must-see act.
Alstad, a pianist and composer from Vancouver, has also gained recognition for his instrumental music, which has generated over 27 million streams on Spotify.
The show starts at 8 p.m., with doors and the bar opening at 7 p.m. Tickets are priced at $35.
- Adding to the excitement, Bez Arts Hub will also be hosting Hawksley Workman on Friday, March 17. Workman is a JUNO award-winning singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist with an impressive catalogue of 17 solo records.
His genre-defying style blends folk, chart pop, and cabaret, and his unique vocals have garnered him a loyal following worldwide. Performing at more than a thousand shows worldwide, Hawksley has headlined prestigious venues like Massey Hall and The Olympia in Paris.
For a uniquely Canadian artist Hawksley has built loyal fan bases in the UK, France, Norway and Australia launching many successful tours, demystifying and delighting fans while drawing on an enviable catalogue of mischievous favourites, glammy stompers and heartfelt hymns to small town Canada.
All three events will take place at the Bez Arts Hub located at #102-20230 64 Avenue in Langley, with free parking available from 5 p.m. onwards.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the events calendar on the Bez Arts Hub website.
