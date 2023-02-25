Justin Glibbery Quintet will take the stage, delivering jazz and funk original music as well as unique arrangements of jazz standards and pop hits from different eras. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Justin Glibbery Quintet will take the stage, delivering jazz and funk original music as well as unique arrangements of jazz standards and pop hits from different eras. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Two exciting events coming to Langley’s Bez Arts Hub in March

Justin Glibbery Quintet and Jacob Moon with special guest Coryalstad set to perform at local venue

The Bez Arts Hub in Langley is gearing up for two exciting events in early March.

  • On Friday, March 3, the Justin Glibbery Quintet will take the stage, delivering jazz and funk original music as well as unique arrangements of jazz standards and pop hits from different eras.

    The band is known for their groove-based sound, layered vocals, and ability to perform in a variety of genres.

    Tickets for this event are priced at $30.00 and the show will run from 8 to 10 p.m., with doors and the bar opening at 7 p.m.

  • The following night, on Saturday, March 4, Jacob Moon will perform with special guest Cory Alstad.

    Moon, an award-winning pop and folk singer-songwriter, is also a master of the live looping performance style.

    He has gained international attention for his inventive covers of songs by artists like Rush, Marillion, and Gordon Lightfoot, but it’s his original material and captivating live show that make him a must-see act.

    Alstad, a pianist and composer from Vancouver, has also gained recognition for his instrumental music, which has generated over 27 million streams on Spotify.

    The show starts at 8 p.m., with doors and the bar opening at 7 p.m. Tickets are priced at $35.

  • Adding to the excitement, Bez Arts Hub will also be hosting Hawksley Workman on Friday, March 17. Workman is a JUNO award-winning singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist with an impressive catalogue of 17 solo records.

    His genre-defying style blends folk, chart pop, and cabaret, and his unique vocals have garnered him a loyal following worldwide. Performing at more than a thousand shows worldwide, Hawksley has headlined prestigious venues like Massey Hall and The Olympia in Paris.

    For a uniquely Canadian artist Hawksley has built loyal fan bases in the UK, France, Norway and Australia launching many successful tours, demystifying and delighting fans while drawing on an enviable catalogue of mischievous favourites, glammy stompers and heartfelt hymns to small town Canada.

All three events will take place at the Bez Arts Hub located at #102-20230 64 Avenue in Langley, with free parking available from 5 p.m. onwards.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the events calendar on the Bez Arts Hub website.

.

RELATED: Bez Arts Hub brings the magic of music to Fort Langley

READ MORE: Langley arts hub welcomes Juno-award winner musician

.

Is there more to the story? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Arts and EntertainmentEntertainmentFort LangleyLangley

 

Hawksley Workman, a JUNO award-winning singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist with an impressive catalogue of 17 solo records will perform on Friday, March 17 at langley’s Bez Arts. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Hawksley Workman, a JUNO award-winning singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist with an impressive catalogue of 17 solo records will perform on Friday, March 17 at langley’s Bez Arts. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Court proceedings advance in deadly shooting on Baldwin film set

Just Posted

On Saturday, March 4, Jacob Moon will perform with special guest Cory Alstad at Langley’s Bez Arts Hub. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Two exciting events coming to Langley’s Bez Arts Hub in March

About 50 people braved frigid temperatures to gather outside the Rotary Interpretive Centre at Derek Doubleday Arboretum in Langley on Friday, Feb. 24, to mark the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine with a candlelight vigil to show support for the embattled country. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Vigil for Ukraine draws crowd at Langley’s Derek Doubleday Arboretum

xx
New extreme weather alert issued for Langley

Vancouver Giants played an overtime period for the second consecutive game, but came out on the wrong end this time, dropping a 5-4 decision to the Prince George Cougars Friday night, Feb. 24 at LEC. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Another overtime game for Vancouver Giants has different outcome