Two exciting events coming to Langley’s Bez Arts Hub in March

Moon, an award-winning pop and folk singer-songwriter, is also a master of the live looping performance style.

He has gained international attention for his inventive covers of songs by artists like Rush, Marillion, and Gordon Lightfoot, but it’s his original material and captivating live show that make him a must-see act.

Alstad, a pianist and composer from Vancouver, has also gained recognition for his instrumental music, which has generated over 27 million streams on Spotify.

The show starts at 8 p.m., with doors and the bar opening at 7 p.m. Tickets are priced at $35.