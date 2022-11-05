Camera and sound crew set up for a shot for a film production in Chemainus. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Camera and sound crew set up for a shot for a film production in Chemainus. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Two-fifths of TV episodes and films shot by women, directors’ guild says

Low-budget U.S.-based series tend to hire Canadians, high-budget shows less likely

A new report from the Directors Guild of Canada suggests that roughly two-fifths of feature films and episodic television shot by its members were helmed by female directors.

The findings are based on data released by the guild Friday on all productions signed by its 860 director members in 2021.

The report says women directed 40 per cent of DGC-signed feature films and 43 per cent of episodic television last year.

It says the gender gap was wider for TV movies, with only 30 per cent of projects directed by women.

The DGC’s data shows that 75 per cent of episodic work in Canada is backed by U.S.-based studios and networks.

The guild says while low-budget U.S.-based series tend to hire Canadians, only a quarter of episodes for high-budget shows tapped local talent.

RELATED: After festival kudos, director says ‘Dune”s biggest test is the box office

Movies and TV

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Beyond King Tut’ opens in Vancouver exactly 100 years after the boy king’s tomb discovery

Just Posted

The clocks fall back one hour on Nov. 6, 2022. (Charles Krupa/Associated Press)
Tick, tock, change the clocks on Sunday

REMSS Teacher Balroop Dhanoa receiving recognition as a finalist at the Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education for the category Social Equity and Diversity. The ceremony was held earlier this month in Victoria. In photo (L-R): Minister of Education and Child Care, Jennifer Whiteside, John Horgan, Premier of BC, Balroop Dhanoa, REMSS teacher, and Janet Austin, Lieutenant Governor of BC. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley teacher recognized for her work towards social equity and diversity

Trumpeter Brian Parkinson is one of the cofounders of the Remembrance Day services at Murrayville Cemetery that attracts a few hundred to pay their respects on Nov. 11. (Langley Advance Times files)
Sixth annual Murrayville Remembrance Day services growing

Lynden Lakovic (right) from Kelowna, B.C. is a forward for the Moose Jaw Warriors and was selected as a member of the Canada Black team in the 2022 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge. (Langley Events Centre/Special to The News)
Only 1 Canadian team gets win in first day of World Under-17 Hockey Challenge

Pop-up banner image