TWU student’s new exhibition at the SAMC Gallery ‘reclaims play and imagination’

A Trinity Western University (TWU) student is inviting the public to her new art exhibition, which includes four sculptural installations made with yarn, cloth, cassette film, and a mound of bubble gum.

The exhibition titled ‘Play Ground’ is a display of artist Bethany Kramm’s work as a student of art and design honours. The pieces will “prompt visitors to interact with and contribute to the artworks in an ongoing collaboration between artist and audience,” said Kramm.

Alysha Creighton, sessional assistant professor of art and design at TWU described Kramm’s Play Ground as an “immersive and imaginative experience.”

“Kramm’s work prompts us to consider: what kind of world becomes possible when we are freed from our routine environments? What world might we dream together if we made space for play and reclaimed imagination?”

Creighton further commented that Kramm’s exhibition challenges the way art exhibitions often run.

“Galleries often demand our best behavior—we are instructed not to touch, to move about in quiet contemplation, to keep our voices down,” she said. “In contrast, Kramm’s playful works re-envision the gallery space as a site of adventure, exploration and play,” she added.

Play Ground is on display now till November 27 at the SAMC Gallery, inside university’s Norma Marion Alloway library building, located at 22500 University Drive.

Bethany Kramm is a multimedia artist based out of the Fraser Valley. Growing up across Western Canada, her work has often been driven by themes of home, childhood, place, connection, and community. Her most recent work has focused on themes of play and imagination.

