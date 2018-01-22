UK’s Princess Eugenie, daughter of Prince Andrew, engaged

Princess Eugenie, the daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, will marry Jack Brooksbank in Autumn 2018

FILE - In this Saturday, May 20, 2017 file photo, Britain’s Princess Eugenie and her partner Jack Brooksbank arrive for the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark’s Church in Englefield, England. Buckingham Palace said Monday Jan. 22, 2018, Princess Eugenie, the daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, will marry Jack Brooksbank in Autumn 2018. (Justin Tallis/Pool Photo via AP, File)

It will be a busy year for royal weddings: Princess Eugenie is engaged to be married later this year, several months after her cousin Prince Harry’s nuptials.

Eugenie, the daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, will marry Jack Brooksbank in the fall, Buckingham Palace said Monday.

The palace said that the wedding will take place at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor. Prince Harry and his American fiancee Meghan Markle will marry at the same chapel in May.

The 27-year-old Eugenie was the second child born to Andrew and Ferguson.

Ferguson tweeted: “Total joy!!” to mark the engagement and said the couple “float with laughter and love.”

The groom’s parents Nicola and George Brooksbank also welcomed the news, saying they couldn’t be more delighted.

Eugenie is the granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II and is eighth in line to the throne.

The palace said she and Brooksbank became engaged in Nicaragua earlier this month. They have been dating for a number of years.

Brooksbank has been working as a brand ambassador for Casamigos tequila’s expansion into Britain and Europe.

Eugenie is a director at the Hauser and Wirth art galleries.

The Associated Press

