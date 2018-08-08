The 2018 ukulele summer camp takes place Aug. 13 to 17 at Langley Fundamental Elementary. There are a limited number of spaces left. Register online at langleyukes.com Submitted photo

Ukulele camp returns for 12th year

Summer camp first step toward ensemble for many aspiring young musicians

Twelve years and four strings are adding up to an incalculable experience for countless aspiring young musicians.

The Langley Ukulele Association is keeping the tradition going with its 12th annual Ukulele Summer Camp, happening Aug. 13 to 17.

The camp, held once again at Langley Fundamental Elementary, is open to children who will enter Grades 4-7 in September. Classes will run from 9 a.m. to noon each day.

On Friday, Aug. 17 at 7 p.m. the camp will culminate in a community concert for friends and family featuring the Senior A ensemble.

Along with the instructors, the Senior A Ensemble members will help with the camp.

The Senior A group recently returned from a trip to the Halifax Tattoo as well as their 24th Annual Hawaii tour. Following the summer camp, they will head to the 25th Anniversary Stratford Music Festival in Ontario.

READ MORE: Langley Ukulele Ensemble wonderful musical ambassadors

Many ukulele camp participates graduate into the LUA’s honours groups, which practise and perform throughout the year, working their up through the four levels of ensembles and eventually working their way into the Senior A Ensemble, allowing them to travel the world playing music and enhancing lives through music.

There are currently 100 children registered for the August camp, with a limited number of spots still remaining.

Cost to register is $160, which includes instruction from Canada’s best known ukulele instructors, a camp T-shirt, snack, and music booklet.

To register online, go to www.langleyukes.com

