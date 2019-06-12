Ultimate ’90s Dance Party features Vengaboys and Right Said Fred

The Vengaboys come to Abbotsford Centre, along with Right Dead Fred and others, for the Ultimate ’90s Dance Party on June 19.

The Ultimate ‘90s Dance Party featuring Vengaboys, Right Said Fred, and Alice DJ with special guest Drum N DJ comes to Abbotsford Centre on Wednesday, June 19.

Vengaboys returned to the stage in 2009 and performs 150 major shows per year.

The Vengaboys Live Experience showcases their multi-platinum hits Up & Down; Kiss (When the sun Don’t Shine); We Like To Party!; Uncle John From Jamaica; Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom!!; We’re Going To Ibiza!; and Shalala Lala, along with current top 40 party hits that are regularly added to the mix.

The Vengaboys are know for their insane outfits, live vocals, and spectacular visuals.

Right Said Fred is one of the UK’s most enduring pop exports. They are best know for their ‘90s hit I’m Too Sexy.

The group was formed in 1989 by brothers Fred and Richard Fairbrass. The pair have since achieved over 22 million sales globally, have reached number one in 30 countries, and were the first band to achieve a number one in the U.S. with a debut single.

The multi-platinum brothers went on to win two Ivor Novello Awards for their hits I’m Too Sexy (1991) and Deeply Dippy’ (1992).

They have released nine albums, shared the stage with big names all over the world, received a BRIT Awards nomination, played in front of the Queen, and released at track for Comic Relief.

Alice DJ is a trance-pop group from Amsterdam who are know for their platinum-award-winning single Better Off Alone.

The Abbotsford show starts at 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices range from $49.50 to $79.50 (plus service charges) and can be purchased online at ticketmaster.ca or at the venue box office.

