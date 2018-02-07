Under-aged Langley musician rockin’ it at The Roxy

A local high school band is competing in Nimbus School of Recording’s Battle of the Bands.

Lily Colbourne is only 15, but the Langley Fine Arts School student was rocking it at one of Vancouver’s top night clubs this weekend.

Normally, people under the age of 19 are prohibited from being in such liquor establishments by law. But an exception was made in this case

Lily, and her bandmate Maddy Lofvendahl, from Clayton Heights Secondary, were invited to perform at The Roxy, one of the city’s most vibrant live music venues.

It was a dream come true, said Lily.

Their band, Maddy & Lily, was one of the chosen high school bands invited to showcase their talent in day one of the Nimbus School of Recording’s Battle of the Bands competition.

This all-age battle is held in partnership with the 2018 JUNO host committee, The Roxy, and Tom Lee Music.

Admission is by a $5 donation, with all money benefitting MusiCounts, and Saturday was athe first of four showcase events being held. The next three are Feb. 10, 17, and 24, with doors opening at 2:30 p.m., and music running from 3 to 5 p.m.

That’s followed by the finale, set for Monday, March 5.

The winners will receive $25,000 in Nimbus scholarships, a $1,000 gift certificate for Tom Lee Music, tickets to the JUNO Awards broadcast at Rogers Arena on March 25, and an opportunity to perform at a JUNO host committee-related event.