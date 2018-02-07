Under-aged Langley musician rockin’ it at The Roxy

A local high school band is competing in Nimbus School of Recording’s Battle of the Bands.

Lily Colbourne is only 15, but the Langley Fine Arts School student was rocking it at one of Vancouver’s top night clubs this weekend.

Normally, people under the age of 19 are prohibited from being in such liquor establishments by law. But an exception was made in this case

Lily, and her bandmate Maddy Lofvendahl, from Clayton Heights Secondary, were invited to perform at The Roxy, one of the city’s most vibrant live music venues.

It was a dream come true, said Lily.

Their band, Maddy & Lily, was one of the chosen high school bands invited to showcase their talent in day one of the Nimbus School of Recording’s Battle of the Bands competition.

This all-age battle is held in partnership with the 2018 JUNO host committee, The Roxy, and Tom Lee Music.

Admission is by a $5 donation, with all money benefitting MusiCounts, and Saturday was athe first of four showcase events being held. The next three are Feb. 10, 17, and 24, with doors opening at 2:30 p.m., and music running from 3 to 5 p.m.

That’s followed by the finale, set for Monday, March 5.

The winners will receive $25,000 in Nimbus scholarships, a $1,000 gift certificate for Tom Lee Music, tickets to the JUNO Awards broadcast at Rogers Arena on March 25, and an opportunity to perform at a JUNO host committee-related event.

Previous story
Family Day: Festivities moving to Monday in big arena, include skate

Just Posted

Willoughby middle school will need a name, says school district

Drawings revealed of what new high school will look like when complete in 2019

Under-aged Langley musician rockin’ it at The Roxy

A local high school band is competing in Nimbus School of Recording’s Battle of the Bands.

VIDEO: Langley City Parkour park up for awards

Nominated in two categories for the 2018 Wood Design Awards in BC.

Vancouver Stealth to honour former captain before hosting Saskatchewan Rush

Tribute to Curtis Hodson during Saturday’s National Lacrosse League game at Langley Events Centre,

Naming suggestions sought for new Willoughby middle school

The new school is expected to open in 2019.

Langley Rivermen suffer back-to-back lopsided road losses

‘Men struggling in new year

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Wife dies 4 days after husband killed in same car crash on Highway 3

Joan McKinnon was taken to hospital following the collision on Saturday, east of Yahk

John Horgan won’t retaliate in pipeline feud with Alberta

B.C. premier calls his counterpart’s wine ban a ‘distraction’ and hopes conflict will cool

Optimistic tone in B.C. business community

Concerns registered on housing affordability and tax increases

B.C. school district considers hiring non-teachers to teach

North Okanagan-Shuswap School District ponders way to counter provincial teacher shortage

Public input from across B.C. now being sought on revitalizing the ALR

Stakeholder meetings are slated to be held in various communities over the next six weeks

Trudeau talks to premiers about pipeline battle

PM Justin Trudeau discusses the Trans Mountain pipeline dispute with premiers

Lululemon exercises rights and sues counterfeiters

Vancouver based Lululemon sues for copyright infringement by group of counterfeiters

Most Read

  • Under-aged Langley musician rockin’ it at The Roxy

    A local high school band is competing in Nimbus School of Recording’s Battle of the Bands.