Natasha Vanderzwan’s eagle sculpture called Focus won the 2017 Best in Show and People’s Choice Award in the local upcycle design challenge. The sculpture was made out of tin cans and copper. (Contributed photo)

Upcycled art is Langley Township’s next Pop’d exhibition

Public can view submissions in Aldergrove and Fort Langley

A travelling art show filled with pieces made from nvironmentally friendly, non-toxic, natural, or repurposed materials is coming to Aldergrove and Fort Langley.

Pop’d Arts is hosting Green Art: Sharing Sustainable Approaches and Practices.

People will have the opportunity to view this free exhibition in two locations.

Exhibition one is at the Aldergrove Kinsmen Community Centre from Wednesday, April 5 to Monday, April 17. People can view it from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

Exhibition two will be in the Riverside Community Room in Fort Langley from Thursday, April 20 to Thursday, May 4, with the same viewing hours – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All artist submissions will be on view in the first round of the exhibition in Aldergrove. During this round, works will be adjudicated by a jury committee of selected professionals whose expertise aligns with green art. Chosen works will be selected as award winners and these works will be displayed in the second exhibition round in Fort Langley.

An opening reception and awards ceremony will be on Earth Day, which is Saturday, April 22, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Riverside Community Room in Fort Langley with enjoy food and non-alcoholic beverages provided by The Fort Pub & Grill. Admission to the art shows and the opening reception is free.

The show is presented in partnership with Sierra Waste, The Fort Pub & Grill and the Langley Arts Council.

