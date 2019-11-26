Vancouver Orpheus Male Voice Choir, which features Langley members, will be performing in Langley on Dec. 6th. (Vancouver Orpheus Male Voice Choir/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Vancouver Orpheus Male Voice Choir comes to St Andrew’s Anglican Church Dec. 6

The choir is under the direction of life-long Langley resident Liana Savard

Liana Savard can hardly contain her enthusiasm when discussing the upcoming Vancouver Orpheus Male Voice Choirʼs Christmas concert in Langley, Dec. 6.

“If you have never heard a male choir then you are missing out on an important part of the musical spectrum,”Savard said. “It really is something special.”

Savard has been the musical and artistic director of the Orpheus Choir for the past 14 years. And beyond that, she is one of Langleyʼs own.

Raised and educated in Fort Langley, Savard was an active participant in the arts from a young age.

She was a grade four student at the Langley Fine Arts School when it first opened in 1986 and a member of the LFAS second graduating class in 1995.

Savard taught in the Edmonton area for a short period before returning to Langley in 2007 when she began teaching at the Langley Community Music School and started her tenure with the Orpheus Choir.

Currently residing in Aldergrove with her family, Savard said she has no qualms about being the only women in the men’s chorus mix.

“Well, mainly because it was a job. I was ready to return to Langley and wanted a choral position to supplement my teaching at the Langley Music School,” Savard explained. “Itʼs the sound: the sound of men singing together. Whether in unison or harmony, full voice or the gentlest of tones, there is nothing quite like it.”

Read More: Four Langley musicians earn recognition at fourth annual Fraser Valley Music Awards

The Vancouver Orpheus Male Voice Choir, an established choir in the vibrant Lower Mainland choral community, was Savard’s first opportunity to direct an all male vocal ensemble.

The Orpheus Choirʼs Nowell! Christmas Concert is the eighth occasion Savard has brought the choir to Langley to perform during the 14 years she has directed the choir.

In addition, the Orpheus Choir has been a partner with Langley Community Music School in fundraising for student scholarships and vocal mentorship.

The program includes traditional English carols, Gloucestershire Wassail, The Holly and the Ivy, and Here We Come a-Wassailing, some as sing-alongs. Two selections, De profundis clamavi and Ave Maria (Angelus Domini).

The choir will be joined by three talented Langley student instrumentalists: Colin Cheng, flute; Daniel Lee, cello; and Joel Stanger, percussion.

The concert takes place at St. Andrew’s Anglican Church, 20955 Old Yale Rd, Dec. 6th, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available at www.vancouverorpheus.org.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
WATCH: Classic Christmas story makes its Canadian debut on a Langley stage

Just Posted

Wind gusts up to 90 km/h on way to Lower Mainland

Strong northerly winds anticipated for Wednesday morning and through the day

VIDEO: Christmas wish breakfast crowd three times bigger

At least 3,000 attended the third annual fundraising event in aid of the Langley Christmas Bureau

Border jumper tossed bags out of plane before arrest at Langley Airport

U.S. Customs and the RCMP worked to catch the suspect

VIDEO: Langley stands with victims of domestic violence

Candlelight vigil draws crowd in Fort Langley to honour women who have fallen through system cracks

Glow Christmas expands from Langley to three countries, two continents

The popular event founded in Langley will be in the U.S., Europe

‘We are no longer a warehouse’: An exclusive look inside Surrey Pretrial

We take a tour of B.C’s largest prison and sit down with warden, who shares his rehabilitative vision

B.C. first to endorse UN Indigenous rights legislation

John Horgan’s NDP pledge to adapt B.C. laws to declaration

Judge reserves sentencing decision in former northern B.C. mayor sex assault case

The Crown is seeking four to six years federal time; the defence wants 18 months in provincial jail

Kamloops teen who admitted to sexually assaulting social workers to get psych assessment

The 13-year-old boy’s identity is protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act

Hands Off! campaign targets gropers on public transit, in bars in Vancouver

More than 250 reports of groping have been investigated in Vancouver since 2018

Kelowna officials choose two parks for temporary homeless camping, dismantle tent city

Two parks have been established for people who need outdoor overnight shelter to set up their tents

Climate strike, Black Friday and transit shutdown could lead to chaos on Vancouver streets

Both Black Friday and climate strike will fall on third day of potential transit lockout

Post-secondary students make plans to sleep at school, hire buses ahead of transit strike

UBC’s student union building will be open 24 hours during the transit strike

November snowfall hits parts of the Lower Mainland

Cold weather warning remains in effect

Most Read