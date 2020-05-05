Groups and individuals from throughout the Lower Mainland and beyond took part in what was formally known as the Kiwanis Fraser Valley Music Festival. (Festival photo)

VAYA Youth Arts Society offers virtual spring piano festival

Initial KPU International Music Festival has been cancelled due to COVID-19

The 21st Annual KPU International Music Festival, slated for the months of April and May at Kwantlen Polytechnic University’s (KPU) Langley campus, has been cancelled due to COVID-19.

Produced by VAYA (Vancouver Area Youth Arts Society), which has been a long-standing partner of KPU’s music department, the festival was to offer classes for students of piano, strings, woodwinds, voice, composition and harp.

Sessions and workshops for chamber ensembles, choirs, orchestras, jazz bands and concert bands were to be additionally offered.

READ MORE: Kwantlen Polytechnic’s International Music Festival open to budding Langley musicians

Instead, VAYA is offering an optional Spring 2020 Virtual Piano festival for students across British Columbia and have many medallions, trophies, and cash prizes to award to winners and participants.

TO PARTICIPATE IN THE VAYA SPRING VIRTUAL PIANO FESTIVAL:

1) If you are not currently registered for the KPU International Music Festival, you may register.

2) Send a message to gm@vayafestivals.ca to let VAYA know you will be participating.

3) Film a video of your performance(s) – one video for each class. Concert Group selections should all be on one video, if possible.

4) Upload your recording to your own YouTube channel as an “UNLISTED” video so anyone with the link can view the video.

– Make sure you announce your name and title of selection at the beginning of your video.

– Make sure your hands, face, feet, and keyboard are visible.

– NO VIDEO EDITING IS PERMITTED.

– Send your YouTube link to gm@vayafestivals.ca along with your name, repertoire, and class number

– You do not need to upload sheet music or proof of purchase.

5) DEADLINE: MAY 31

– Results and awards will be forwarded by June 30.

Registration and more information can be found at https://vayafestivals.ca.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

CoronavirusLangleymusic festivals

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. teen won’t be next American Idol, but she’s excited about her future in music

Just Posted

COVID-19 outbreaks over at Langley and Abbotsford facilities, Fraser Health reports

Also announced Fraser Valley Specialty Poultry has been reopened

Langley RCMP cancel Cadet Camp for 2020

The three-day event in July won’t be held until 2021

VAYA Youth Arts Society offers virtual spring piano festival

Initial KPU International Music Festival has been cancelled due to COVID-19

Cash hard to come by to raise Critter Care’s costly bear cubs

Hit by COVID-19, Critter Care is hoping to raise donations from the public

Township firefighters ‘saved’ a Langley church after early morning fire

A fire at the Langley Canadian Reformed Church started in the roof

VIDEO: B.C. strata residents break out in song to salute COVID-19 frontline workers

“…it’s a beautiful way to say thanks. And it’s also entertaining for people walking by.”

Helping the Aldergrove Star continue its mission to provide trusted local news

New platform allows readers to make a one-time or ongoing donation to support local journalism

PHOTOS: Injured mom, litter of nine puppies rescued in northern B.C.

It will be several weeks until the puppies will be ready to be adopted from the BC SPCA

B.C. Liberals call for more COVID-19 business tax relief

Andrew Wilkinson urges sales tax ‘holiday’ for 60-90 days

Federal scientists predict high wildfire risk across Western Canada

The risk gradually falls over the course of the summer, but remains above the 30-year average.

VIDEO: Vancouver police seek unknown man who punched Asian woman in face

Police say they have seen an increase in anti-Asian hate-motivated incidents

Ramadan in a pandemic: How COVID-19 is affecting Islam’s holy month in B.C.

Canadians are having to change the way they worship

Don’t use microwave to sterilize COVID-19 masks: Ontario fire marshal

Jon Pegg says there have been 51 fire fatalities in Ontario between Jan. 1 and May 4

‘Underwhelming’ support for agriculture industry: BC Fruit Growers’ Association

The association said the federal government doesn’t address the sector’s immediate needs

Most Read