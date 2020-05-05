VAYA Youth Arts Society offers virtual spring piano festival

Initial KPU International Music Festival has been cancelled due to COVID-19

The 21st Annual KPU International Music Festival, slated for the months of April and May at Kwantlen Polytechnic University’s (KPU) Langley campus, has been cancelled due to COVID-19.

Produced by VAYA (Vancouver Area Youth Arts Society), which has been a long-standing partner of KPU’s music department, the festival was to offer classes for students of piano, strings, woodwinds, voice, composition and harp.

Sessions and workshops for chamber ensembles, choirs, orchestras, jazz bands and concert bands were to be additionally offered.

Instead, VAYA is offering an optional Spring 2020 Virtual Piano festival for students across British Columbia and have many medallions, trophies, and cash prizes to award to winners and participants.

TO PARTICIPATE IN THE VAYA SPRING VIRTUAL PIANO FESTIVAL:

1) If you are not currently registered for the KPU International Music Festival, you may register.

2) Send a message to gm@vayafestivals.ca to let VAYA know you will be participating.

3) Film a video of your performance(s) – one video for each class. Concert Group selections should all be on one video, if possible.

4) Upload your recording to your own YouTube channel as an “UNLISTED” video so anyone with the link can view the video.

– Make sure you announce your name and title of selection at the beginning of your video.

– Make sure your hands, face, feet, and keyboard are visible.

– NO VIDEO EDITING IS PERMITTED.

– Send your YouTube link to gm@vayafestivals.ca along with your name, repertoire, and class number

– You do not need to upload sheet music or proof of purchase.

5) DEADLINE: MAY 31

– Results and awards will be forwarded by June 30.

Registration and more information can be found at https://vayafestivals.ca.

