Cloverdale student and violinist Da-Wei Chan, 11, is preparing for his soloist debut with the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra. He will play with the VSO on Jan. 31, a the Symphony Ball, and Feb. 28, as part of the VSO’s 100th anniversary season. (Samantha Anderson)

VIDEO: 11-year-old violinist practices for Vancouver Symphony Orchestra debut

Cloverdale student Da-Wei Chan will perform Jan. 31, Feb. 28 with the VSO

Cloverdale student Da-Wei Chan is warming up for his debut as a soloist with the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra later this month.

The 11-year-old, who is a student at Cloverdale’s Diamond Elementary School, will play with the VSO on Feb. 28 as part of the orchestra’s 100th anniversary season.

Over the holiday break, however, he was asked to perform as a soloist with the orchestra at the Symphony Ball, a benefit event for the VSO and the VSO School of Music, which will take place Jan. 31.

The talented young musician won the VSO School of Music’s Future of Excellence concerto competition last year, earning the honour of playing with the VSO as a soloist during their 100th season.

Ever since he found out he would performing the same piece he won the concerto competition with — Max Bruch’s Violin Concerto No. 1 in G minor — he has been hard at work practicing.

According to Da-Wei’s dad, Siong, one of the things Da-Wei has been working on since the Reporter last spoke with him in June 2018 is “slowing down” the complex and technically challenging piece, and expressing emotion through his sound.

“It’s not just a bunch of notes,” explained Siong. “You really have to emote it, play emotionally, musically. Give a performance that’s mournful, soulful, romantic.”

So how do you teach an 11-year-old to play soulful, romantic music?

YouTube.

As Da-Wei’s mother, Wendy Chan, explained, they watched a lot of YouTube recordings of the concerto to get ideas. “Everybody does it differently,” she said. “You kind of get an idea of what speaks to you, and you make it your own.”

The performance that speaks to Da-Wei the most is by Hilary Hahn because of her “crisp” performance. Every note, he said, was “clear and energetic.”

When asked if he’s nervous for the upcoming debut, Da-Wei said he doesn’t think about it a lot.

The largest audience he has performed as a soloist for was a size of about 100 people. But, as part of an orchestra, the largest venue he has played is Sunset Beach, which usually pulls a crowd of around 7,000 people.

For more information on the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra, and Da-Wei’s upcoming performance, visit vancouversymphony.ca.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘Gotti’ leads Razzie nominations, Trump up for worst actor

Just Posted

Day 3 brings fourth win for the Langley-based Team BC

Tyler Tardi and squad plays two games Tuesday at the junior curling nationals in Saskatchewan.

Cash-for-signs policy pondered by Langley Township

A deposit could be required to put up election signs in 2022.

Team BC defeats its hosts at junior curling nationals Sunday

Tyler Tardi and his team have played and won three games in the Canadian championships, so far.

Cooler temperatures tonight force opening of emergency beds in Langley

Gateway of Hope is once again offering Langley’s homeless shelter from ‘dropping temperatures.’

VIDEO: Fort Langley was celebrating cultural diversity before it was ‘populaire’

Sunshine and mild temperatures helped draw hundreds to the historic site’s French Canadian festival.

2-for-1: Total lunar eclipse comes with supermoon bonus

On Sunday night, the moon, Earth and sun lined up to create the eclipse, which was visible throughout North and South America

Teen in confrontation with Native American: I didn’t provoke

Nick Sandmann of Covington Catholic High School said he was trying to defuse the situation

VIDEO: 11-year-old violinist practices for Vancouver Symphony Orchestra debut

Cloverdale student Da-Wei Chan will perform Jan. 31, Feb. 28 with the VSO

Speaker brings report on allegations to B.C. legislature committee

Report describes Darryl Plecas’ suspicions about senior staff

B.C. man charged in 2014 snake venom death of toddler

Henry Thomas was taking care of the North Vancouver girl the day before she died

Parole granted for drunk driver that killed BC RCMP officer

Kenneth Jacob Fenton will be able to attend alcohol abuse treatment, nearly three years after crash that killed Const. Sarah Beckett

Doug Ford says the Liberals’ carbon tax will plunge Canada into recession

The Ontario premier said there are already warning signs of difficult economic times ahead

Kamala Harris opens U.S. presidential bid in challenge to Trump

The 54-year old portrayed herself as a fighter for justice, decency and equality in a video distributed by her campaign

B.C.’s largest public-sector union wants inquiry into money laundering, drugs

Union officials say Premier John Horgan and Attorney General David Eby have not ruled out the possibility of a public inquiry

Most Read