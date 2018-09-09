VIDEO: A song about worm germs gets little kids cavorting at Langley Community Music School

Free concert by Chris Hamilton part of Fall Community Day Open House at Langley institution

When Chris Hamilton asked his audience to get up and dance to a tune titled “worm germs,” there was next to no hesitation.

An enthusiastic group of little kids were bouncing in front of the stage (LCMS) for most of the Saturday afternoon concert.

Some parents were dancing, too.

It was the school’s Fall Community Day Open House, featuring a free performance by Hamilton, the self-described “Professional Boogie Child” who has been performing for kids and parents since 2003.

Visitors were offered a tour of the LCMS facility following the concert to meet the teachers and learn more about school programs and classes.

The non-profit Langley Community Music School was opened in 1969 by Marilyn Lamont, Linda Bickerton-Ross, Leonard Woods, Peter Ewart and Dr. Keith Lamont.

Beginning with just 28 musicians, the school now serves more than 900 students and has a faculty of nearly 60 teachers.

As well as music education, LCMS also operates several student ensembles, a reserve string quartet, and hosts several music festivals and concerts during the year.

The school will hold two more free children’s concerts this school year.

The first will take place during the Family Intro to Music Night with the Rose Gellert String Quartet on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m.

The second takes place during the Community Day Open House and Variety Show on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Langley Community Music School welcomes new principal

READ MORE: Tribute to Langley Community Music School founder


