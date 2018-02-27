Trace Bundy performs this Saturday, March 3at Fort Langley’s Chief Sepass Theatre. (Special to the Langley Advance)

VIDEO: ‘Acoustic Ninja’ show in Langley brings help to Ugandans

A concert Saturday night at the Chief Sepass Theatre raises spirits and money.

An internationally renowned guitarist is performing in Langley this weekend, hoping to draw awareness and support for Ugandans.

Trace Bundy, dubbed by fans as the “Acoustic Ninja,” is bringing a one-man act to Chief Sepass Theatre in Fort Langley this Saturday at 7 p.m.

Bundy’s career has brought him across the world, with sold-out concerts in 28 countries – from high-tech performance halls in South Korea and Italy, to remote villages in Zimbabwe and Guatemala.

He has independently sold more than 99,000 albums on his record label, Honest Ninja Music. His video clips circulate virally at astonishing speed, with more than 35 million YouTube views to date.

Before deciding to pursue a career in full time music, Bundy was an engineering professor at the University of Colorado.

In fact, Bundy will often incorporate a teaching aspect during his concerts, in an effort to make a unique experience for the audience.

“The show that I put on, I am always teaching during the show, explaining what I’m doing. I’m telling stories with some humour built in, too. We’re all having a really fun time,” Bundy said.

“People who thought they never would enjoy a guitar concert leave and they say ‘Man! That was one of the coolest concerts I’ve been to!’ I hear that a lot, which is so humbling to me,” he added.

Bundy has shared the stage with artists such as Belinda Carlisle, Olivia Newton-John, Neko Case, Judy Collins, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Phil Keaggy, David Wilcox, and David Knopfler.

Despite his fame and success, Bundy remains humble through it all.

“For me music has been a gift and I never hold onto it too tightly. I want to play the best music I can and I want to write the best music I’m capable of writing but if I get to the end of my life and I’m known as someone who loved well and loved deeply, that’s worth a lot more to me.”

The concert is more than just a chance to hear this musician perform, it’s a chance to raise awareness about DuncanAfrica Society, a Lower Mainland charity with the mission of alleviating poverty in Africa by creating what organizers call “exquisite” guitars by hand in a Uganda trade school.

Tickets are $25 to $35. Tickets and more show details are available online at Frontofthelineproductions.com or by at 604-788-3164.

Trace Bundy – Hallelujah (Leonard Cohen) – Fingerstyle Guitar & Violin.

