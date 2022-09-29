Actor Benjamin Ayres (left) poses with Allen and Karolin at Harrison Hot Springs Resort. He stayed at the resort while filming “Long Lost Christmas” in Agassiz-Harrison for the past two weeks. (Instagram/@benjaminayres)

Actor Benjamin Ayres (left) poses with Allen and Karolin at Harrison Hot Springs Resort. He stayed at the resort while filming “Long Lost Christmas” in Agassiz-Harrison for the past two weeks. (Instagram/@benjaminayres)

VIDEO: Actor Ben Ayres chats about upcoming Hallmark movie, filming in Agassiz-Harrison

Ayres stars in ‘Long Lost Christmas’, premiering Nov. 19

It was the surprise seen around the world – millions of times, as a matter of fact.

Actor Benjamin Ayres was in town to film one of Hallmark’s Christmas movies this year, “Long Lost Christmas.” Recently, he posted a short video on social media surprising some onlookers checking out the decorations along Pioneer Avenue. The spectators immediately recognized him, much to the delight of everyone involved.

Ayres said the video has since received more than 2 million views on TikTok and nearly as many on Instagram.

“That was a really wonderful video,” Ayres recalled. “I had just broken for lunch. I knew that we were going to be filming for another 10 to 15 minutes. I walked across the street walk past them, and I was like, ‘That’s so cute that they’re watching.’ I put my phone on and I walked up and just said ‘What are you filming?’”

RELATED: PHOTOS: Christmas (filming) comes early to Agassiz-Harrison

Ayres said he wasn’t sure how the onlookers would react.

“That could have gone the way that I thought, which is they turn around and go ‘Oh, it’s a Hallmark movie,’” he added. “I would have said was like ‘Do you know who’s in it?’ and they would have been like,’ I have no idea’ and I would have just played along. I’ve never done that, just turn my camera on and walk up to somebody.”

Ayres’ “Family Law” co-star Jewel Staite (“Firefly) convinced him to join TikTok. While his videos drew in a few thousand views, the Agassiz encounter with fans, in his words, “blew up.”

“I think it’s such an honest reaction,” Ayres said. “It’s super quick. What I love about it is it’s really brought all these Hallmark fans from all over. I wish I would’ve kept it going because even the husband was like, ‘Oh, I know all your movies!’”

Kamloops-born Ayres has been in about 13 films in the Lower Mainland. He now lives in Toronto.

RELATED: It’s Christmas in July on many B.C. movie sets as Hallmark boosts production

“(Agassiz-Harrison) has been one of my favorite locations to film, to be honest,” Ayers said. “People are so kind here; everyone is so nice.”

Ayres said there are many Hallmark fans in the area and the cast and crew have been welcomed with open arms.

While he’d been to and filmed in Agassiz before, Ayres had up until recently never been to Harrison Hot Springs.

“Of course, I’ve known about it my whole life and I didn’t realize kind of what it was, or just the natural beauty of this whole location and this quaint little (community), Agassiz included,” Ayres said. “They work splendidly well, for a Hallmark film, because there are so many locations we can use between the two. The backdrop is magnificent.”

“Long Lost Christmas,” which also stars Taylor Cole (“Surrogates,” “Making Spirits Bright” is among the more dramatic of Hallmark’s offerings this year.

“It’s about a girl who lives in a big city and she just lost her father,” Ayres said. “She discovers that there might possibly be an uncle that she didn’t know about, and she kind of decides to do some sleuthing and drives to the small town where she thinks potentially this uncle might live.”

While unraveling the secrets of her long-lost family, the protagonist might just find love along the way.

“Long Lost Christmas” premieres on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Nov. 18 at 10 p.m. EST (7 p.m. Pacific).

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Check out highlights from the video interview with Ayres on our website, www.agassizharrisonobserver.com.

AgassizArts and EntertainmentHarrison Hot Springs

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Netflix website highlights locations of shows filmed in Surrey, Langley, Delta, elsewhere in B.C.

Just Posted

Contract with Langley slate (Contract with Langley Facebook)
LETTER: Langley voter has some questions about municipal election slates

The annual Girls Fly Too event at Abbotsford International Airport was scheduled for Oct. 1 and 2, but it has been postponed. (Black Press Media files)
Girls Fly Too event postponed in Abbotsford over Transport Canada ‘demands’

Candidates running for the office of mayor and councillor seats met seniors at the Langley Senior Resources Society centre. All candidates expressed their concerns and pitched their agendas in a round-table-like setting. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/Langley Advance Times)
Langley City candidates head to seniors centre to meet key demographic

B.C. chief coroner Lisa Lapointe provides an update on illicit drug toxicity deaths in the province during a news conference at the legislature in Victoria on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Toxic drugs still claiming lives every month in Langley

Pop-up banner image