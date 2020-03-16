VIDEO AND PHOTO GALLERY: Historical sportswear hit the runway

The Sporting Life exhibit went on display at the Fort Langley Community Hall Sunday afternoon

As part of The Sporting Life: A History of Athletic Fashions, an exhibit currently on display at Langley Centennial Museum, the team behind the exhibition held a pair of vintage fashion shows on Sunday, March 15.

Ivan Sayers, the avid collector who has items dating back to the 1730s, brought clothing ranging from biking to horse riding wear and Newfoundlander bathing suit to a “walking outfit” dating back to 1904.

Two 90 minute shows on Sunday, March 15 at the Fort Langley Community Hall, explored sporting wear evolution from the more constrictive days until the mid 20th century with Sayers contributing sewing facts during the show, as well as tidbits on who would have worn the clothing and who made it.

Models stepped out on stage before taking a strip around the entire room so audience members could get a good look.

READ MORE: Centuries old sportswear to be modelled down the runway

The Sporting Life exhibit runs until May 18.

For more information about the exhibition, people can visit https://museum.tol.ca.

Museum hours are Monday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., and Sundays, 1 to 4:45 p.m. at 9135 King St. in Fort Langley.

Fashion

