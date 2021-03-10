VIDEO: Array of COVID-safe ‘dance bubbles’ installed in downtown Vancouver

Japanese-Canadian dancer Jennifer inside a newly-installed “dance bubble,” part of Tourism Vancouver’s latest effort to draw locals back to the downtown core. (Small Stage)Japanese-Canadian dancer Jennifer inside a newly-installed “dance bubble,” part of Tourism Vancouver’s latest effort to draw locals back to the downtown core. (Small Stage)
Jeanette Kotowich, a Cree dancer, performs inside a newly-installed “dance bubble,” part of Tourism Vancouver’s latest effort to draw locals back to the downtown core. (Small Stage)Jeanette Kotowich, a Cree dancer, performs inside a newly-installed “dance bubble,” part of Tourism Vancouver’s latest effort to draw locals back to the downtown core. (Small Stage)

An outdoor art installation is seeing bursts of light and vitality return to Vancouver’s downtown core this March, in COVID-safe “dance bubbles.”

A diverse roster of artists is set to perform inside of the bubbles as part of a partnership between Tourism Vancouver and dance company Small Stage.

“It’s intended to spread love around Vancouver and bring some joy to the city after a dark winter,” said Tourism Vancouver, announcing the project.

With business shutdowns brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic last year, both downtown and Robson Street business associations also provided support.

CEO and president of Tourism Vancouver, Royce Chwin, hopes the shows help “restore vibrancy to our much-loved city.”

“We’re creating a safe and physically-distanced outdoor art and light experience that we hope will bring smiles to local residents,” Chwin said.

Performances will take place every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m. this March at the following locations:

  • Thursdays: Lot 19, 855 West Hastings Street
  • Fridays: Sheraton Vancouver Wall Centre Courtyard, 1000 Burrard Street
  • Saturdays: Bute and Alberni streets plaza

There are multiple light-up bubbles at each site and different dance styles being performed at each, including Indigenous dance, ballet, jazz, modern, contemporary and hip-hop.


Most Read