VIDEO: Ballerina presents surprise park performance in Abbotsford

Dancer Carolyn Currey performed to O Holy Night on Thursday (Dec. 10) at Mill Lake Park in Abbotsford. (Screengrab from video)

Anyone strolling by Mill Lake Park in Abbotsford at 6 p.m. on Thursday (Dec. 10) would have been treated to a surprise performance by a local ballerina.

Carolyn Currey, costumed as an angel with glowing wings, presented a four-minute dance to the Christmas classic O Holy Night as recorded by Christian band Salt of the Sound.

A video, filmed by her close friend and work partner Misty Bedwell, was then shared on Facebook.

Currey and Bedwell own and operate an Abbotsford-based creative arts school called Creative Launch.

Currey, a professional ballet dancer and choreographer, moved to B.C. from Ontario and is used to performing and touring over the holiday season.

But because she can’t do so at this time due to COVID-19 restrictions, she decided to perform the surprise dance.

Currey plans to make some other appearances around Abbotsford in the days to come.

The days and locations are not being shared both to keep them a surprise and to discourage crowds from gathering during the pandemic.

VIDEO BY MISTY BEDWELL:



