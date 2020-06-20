The British Columbia Girls Choir performed and won at the 2018 Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod. (Fiona Blackburn/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: BC Girls Choir back in the running for top prize at Welsh music festival

The girls earned ‘Children’s Choir of the World’ at Llangollen International Musical in 2018

An international-award-winning performance by the BC Girls Choir is back in the running for the top Children’s Choir of the World through the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod.

Having gone and unexpectedly claimed the top prize in 2018, artistic director Fiona Blackburn was hoping that the choir could do it again this year – but COVID-19 put a physical stop to that opportunity.

Instead, Llangollen – the 75-year-old competition, which takes place in a small Welsh town – uploaded all of the winning performances since 1994 onto their website and is asking audiences to cast their votes for the 2020 winner.

A win aided by Langley choir member Holly Ten Haaf, Blackburn said the initial win was significant because only two Canadian choirs have been named for the past quarter-century (Newfoundland being the other).

“The competition has been cancelled this year, but people from all around the world are encouraged to ‘sit in the judges’ chairs’ and vote for their favourite performance,” she said, a tad disapointed about not getting to return to the community.

“The charm of that particular place… I will never ever forget it,” Blackburn assured.

READ MORE: VIDEO: 40 singers form virtual choir to highlight positive Langley stories

The artistic director lived in Maple Ridge for several decades until she made the move to Vancouver Island several years ago.

“We get together on Saturdays with girls age six to seven, all the way up to teenagers,” she said, adding that she happily makes the trip each week from the island for that practise.

“We use Coquitlam as a base. There are members from Bowen Island to Mission… White Rock, Langley, Maple Ridge, and Pitt Meadows,” she explained.

While performance prospects such as the International Choral Kathaumixw and been cancelled and their next international tour is planned for 2021, Blackburn is encouraging people to visit the Llangollen website and have a listen to the choir.

People can visit https://llangollen.tv/home-2020/children-corau-plant and cast their vote.

More information on the BC Girls Choir is available at https://bcgirlschoir.org.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

LangleyMusic

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Langley actress stars in TV series based on Malory Towers children’s books

Just Posted

VIDEO: BC Girls Choir back in the running for top prize at Welsh music festival

The girls earned ‘Children’s Choir of the World’ at Llangollen International Musical in 2018

Langley actress stars in TV series based on Malory Towers children’s books

Zoey Siewert, 13-year-old actress and Willoughby resident, plays student at British boarding school

Langley City takes #DifferentTogether Pledge and looks to honour James Douglas

City to consult with First Nations and others about honouring a mixed-race historical figure

VIDEO: Free beer for frontline workers

Langley’s Dead Frog Brewery is handing out six packs of Steel Toe Lager Friday and Saturday

‘Doesn’t make sense’: Twilight Drive-In still limited to 50 cars as B.C. movie theatres plan reopening

Owner Jay Daulat perplexed that provincial health has been silent to repeated requests for response

B.C. First Nations leaders ‘disgusted’ by allegations of racist blood-alcohol guessing game

‘Enough is enough,’ says Regional Chief Terry Teegee

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

VIDEO: British Columbians invited to cheer at 8:20 p.m. for 2020 high school grads

‘All of us are celebrating your success and your future,’ premier says

Remains of B.C. native and armed forces member, involved in helicopter crash near Greece, identified

Defence dept. says remains of Capt. Kevin Hagen recovered during CAF-U.S. Navy operation

CAF captain faces sexual assault charges from alleged incidents in Surrey, Langley

Dept. of National Defence says alleged incidents happened between May 2016 and December 2019

B.C. museum releases more than 16,000 historical photos of Indigenous life

Digitized images preserved and shared with Indigenous communities

PHOTOS: Estimated 6,000 people join anti-racism Freedom March in Vancouver

The march was one of many events across North America to mark Juneteenth

UPDATE: Bear startled by dog attacks two women in northern B.C.

BC Conservation Officer Services says the incident happened on a logging road in Prince George

B.C. extends COVID-19 rental supplement, alters moratorium on evictions

Roughly 85,000 people have qualified for the temporary rental supplement

Most Read