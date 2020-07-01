Langley Community Chorus performs national anthem. (screenshot)

VIDEO: Canada Day celebrated with Zoom performance of national anthem

Langley Community Chorus released Youtube video of O Canada

The Langley Community Chorus has temporally shifted into a virtual choir amid the COVID-19 pandemic – a move that hasn’t seemed to stop their musical output or creativity.

Conducted by Anita Comba, the choir has been releasing videos on Youtube of members performing together through technology and careful editing techniques – including recent performances of Shenandoah and Wade in the Water.

Now, just in time for Canada Day, more than 32 members joined together in a Zoom conference sporing red and singing the national anthem.

Comba sent in a recent video to the Langley Advance Times that she edited together with members singing O Canada.

The chorus is made of people in their 30s to 80s and perform at concerts in seniors homes, the Newlands Christmas Wish Breakfast, and in Fort Langley.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Langley Community Chorus sings Shenandoah

While there are no plans for further videos or impending in-person concerts, Langley Community Chorus hopes to reunite later on in the year.

They continuously welcome new members.

Canada Day

