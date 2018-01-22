VIDEO: Dallas Smith surpasses Shania Twain in most No. 1 singles from same album

The Langley country singer is celebrating his fifth career No. 1 with hit ‘Sleepin’ Around’

Dallas Smith has done it again.

The multiple Juno and CCMA Award winning entertainer has earned his fifth career No. 1 and fourth consecutive chart topper with the hit Sleepin’ Around on both the Nielsen BDS and Mediabase Country radio charts this week.

Smith, a Langley resident, is not only celebrating his fifth No. 1 single at Country radio in Canada, but he has also become the first and only Canadian country artist in the Nielsen BDS era to have four consecutive No. 1 singles from the same album. This tops Canadian country icon Shania Twain’s three from album Come On Over, and Smith now ties Twain for the most No. 1 songs by a Canadian Country artist in the Nielsen BDS era with five.

“Thank you so much to everyone at Canadian Country radio and to all of my fans here at home,” Smith said in a press release issued Jan. 22.

“The continued support across the country is something I don’t take for granted and it will never be lost on both my family and I. I’m simply blown away by all of this and can’t wait to share some new music with everyone really soon.”

#SleepingAround #1!! 1st off I gotta thank all my friends at Country Radio here at home in… https://t.co/YSZ16Ufqtv — Dallas Smith (@dallassmith) January 22, 2018

Sleepin’ Around is the platinum-selling entertainer’s fourth consecutive No. 1 single from 2017’s top-selling Canadian country album Side Effects. The award winning album (604 Records) — produced by studio ace and Joey Moi (Florida Georgia Line) — features 12 tracks, including Autograph, the only No. 1 track from a Canadian Country artist in 2016, and other No. 1 hits Side Effects and Sky Stays This Blue.

Last fall, Smith performed 28 shows in 27 cities across the country on his Side Effects tour. In just under five weeks, he played for close to 70,000 fans, including a capacity hometown show at Abbotsford Centre.

For more on Smith, visit www.dallassmithmusic.com.